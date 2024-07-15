EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft / Share Buyback Program 2024 – Interim Report 12
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft: Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

15.07.2024 / 11:12 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft: Share Buyback Program 2024 – Interim Report 12

 

Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

 

On 23 April 2024, Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the Share Buyback Program 2024.

 

In the period from 08 July 2024 to 12 July 2024, a number of 153,337 shares were acquired as part of the Share Buyback Program 2024.

 

Shares were acquired as follows:

Share Buyback Program 2024

DateAggregated volume
(Number of shares)		Weighted average
share price (EUR)		Trading venue
08 July 2024                        35,669               137.0461  XETR
09 July 2024                        10,000               138.1824  XETR
10 July 2024                        27,330               138.2058  XETR
11 July 2024                        39,000               137.3721  XETR
12 July 2024                        41,338               137.5382  XETR

Detailed information on the individual transactions is published on the Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft website at: https://www.beiersdorf.com/investor-relations/shares/share-buyback

The total volume of shares which were acquired within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 24 April 2024 until and including 12 July 2024 amounts to 2,247,194 shares.

The purchase of shares is carried out by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft.

 


15.07.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

Language: English
Company: Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft
Beiersdorfstraße 1 - 9
22529 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.Beiersdorf.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1946337  15.07.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1946337&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_com~~~71435185-72e2-4ff3-98c0-1866a1714c4a