Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft / Share Buyback Program 2024 – Interim Report 12

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft: Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052



15.07.2024 / 11:12 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft: Share Buyback Program 2024 – Interim Report 12

Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

On 23 April 2024, Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the Share Buyback Program 2024.

In the period from 08 July 2024 to 12 July 2024, a number of 153,337 shares were acquired as part of the Share Buyback Program 2024.

Shares were acquired as follows:

Share Buyback Program 2024

Date Aggregated volume

(Number of shares) Weighted average

share price (EUR) Trading venue 08 July 2024 35,669 137.0461 XETR 09 July 2024 10,000 138.1824 XETR 10 July 2024 27,330 138.2058 XETR 11 July 2024 39,000 137.3721 XETR 12 July 2024 41,338 137.5382 XETR

Detailed information on the individual transactions is published on the Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft website at: https://www.beiersdorf.com/investor-relations/shares/share-buyback

The total volume of shares which were acquired within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 24 April 2024 until and including 12 July 2024 amounts to 2,247,194 shares.

The purchase of shares is carried out by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft.