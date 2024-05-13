EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft / Share Buyback Program 2024 – Interim Report 3

13.05.2024 / 11:26 CET/CEST

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft: Share Buyback Program 2024 – Interim Report 3

Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

On 23 April 2024, Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the Share Buyback Program 2024.

In the period from 6 May 2024 to 10 May 2024, a number of 181,779 shares were acquired as part of the Share Buyback Program 2024.

Shares were acquired as follows:

Share Buyback Program 2024

Date Aggregated volume

(Number of shares) Weighted average

share price (EUR) Trading venue 6 May 2024 34,657 143.9203 Xetra 7 May 2024 36,281 143.6206 Xetra 8 May 2024 37,000 144.9566 Xetra 9 May 2024 36,841 145.5243 Xetra 10 May 2024 37,000 146.4820 Xetra

Detailed information on the individual transactions is published on the Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft website at: https://www.beiersdorf.com/investor-relations/shares/share-buyback

The total volume of shares which were acquired within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 24 April 2024 until and including 10 May 2024 amounts to 435,267 shares.

The purchase of shares is carried out by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft.