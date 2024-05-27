EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft
/ Share Buyback Program 2024 – Interim Report 5
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft: Share Buyback Program 2024 – Interim Report 5
Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052
On 23 April 2024, Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the Share Buyback Program 2024.
In the period from 20 May 2024 to 24 May 2024, a number of 184,627 shares were acquired as part of the Share Buyback Program 2024.
Shares were acquired as follows:
Detailed information on the individual transactions is published on the Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft website at: https://www.beiersdorf.com/investor-relations/shares/share-buyback
The total volume of shares which were acquired within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 24 April 2024 until and including 24 May 2024 amounts to 804,894 shares.
The purchase of shares is carried out by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft.
