Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft: Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052



27.05.2024 / 11:26 CET/CEST

Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

On 23 April 2024, Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the Share Buyback Program 2024.

In the period from 20 May 2024 to 24 May 2024, a number of 184,627 shares were acquired as part of the Share Buyback Program 2024.

Shares were acquired as follows:

Share Buyback Program 2024

Date Aggregated volume

(Number of shares) Weighted average

share price (EUR) Trading venue 20 May 2024 36,965 145.0273 Xetra 21 May 2024 37,000 145.7491 Xetra 22 May 2024 37,000 146.4298 Xetra 23 May 2024 37,000 146.3659 Xetra 24 May 2024 36,662 146.4932 Xetra

Detailed information on the individual transactions is published on the Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft website at: https://www.beiersdorf.com/investor-relations/shares/share-buyback

The total volume of shares which were acquired within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 24 April 2024 until and including 24 May 2024 amounts to 804,894 shares.

The purchase of shares is carried out by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft.