HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - High costs and consumer reluctance to spend have pushed retail group and coffee roaster Tchibo 2022 into the red in its current business. With a stable turnover of 3.25 billion euros, a loss of 167 million euros before interest and taxes (Ebit) jumped out, as the Tchibo holding Maxingvest announced on Tuesday in Hamburg. A year ago, Tchibo had still posted a positive Ebit of 176 million euros. The company does not provide any information on earnings after taxes.

Tchibo explains the red figures with dramatically increased raw material, energy and freight costs as well as the global supply chain crisis. Another factor cited is that planned sales in the retail business away from food "were not realized due to customers' reluctance to buy as a result of inflation." Correspondingly higher inventories thus weighed on earnings.

In view of the long-stalled supply chains, the war in Ukraine, and rising raw material and energy prices, as well as consumers' declining propensity to spend, Tchibo had already forecast a substantial decline in EBIT a year ago. Tchibo explains the fact that sales remained stable, contrary to expectations, with a positive development in coffee as well as in the store and out-of-home business. According to the German Coffee Association, coffee consumption outside the home in Germany is skyrocketing with the end of the Corona pandemic.

Tchibo is wholly owned by the Maxingvest holding company, in which part of the Herz family of Hamburg has pooled its holdings. Maxingvest's second mainstay is its majority shareholding in the Hamburg-based Nivea manufacturer and Dax company Beiersdorf (a good 51 percent), which also includes the adhesive film producer Tesa./kf/DP/jha