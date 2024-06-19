HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Broker) - Analyst firm Warburg Research has raised its target price for Beiersdorf from 150 to 185 euros after the consumer goods group's Capital Markets Day and left its rating at "Buy". He has never been so confident that Beiersdorf has what it takes to grow faster than the market, analyst Jorg Frey wrote in a study published on Wednesday. Due to the strong innovation pipeline, he raised his medium-term sales growth forecasts by almost 3 percentage points./edh/mne

