Beiersdorf : above pre-crisis levels with strong results

The Consumer Business Segment recorded organic sales growth of +13.6% in the first six months of the year (single Q2 organic growth of +27.1%). In nominal terms, sales rose by +9.4% to €3.1 billion (previous year: €2.8 billion). EBIT excluding special factors for the first half of the year stood at €436 million (previous year: €376 million). The corresponding EBIT margin was 14.1% (previous year: 13.3%).

Beiersdorf's core brand NIVEA is back on a growth path and has achieved a +9.1% year-on-year increase in organic sales. Strong sales growth in the body and face care categories, which far exceeded even the level seen in 2019, contributed to the strong performance in the first six months of 2021.

With an organic sales growth of +22.1% in the first half of 2021 the dermocosmetics brands Eucerin and Aquaphor continued the success story of the previous quarters. The Derma brands achieved a lasting increase in sales particularly in the US, which is one of the largest markets for dermatological skin care, but also in Asia and Latin America. The major drivers for this remain the product innovations, including the patented ingredient Thiamidol, and the significant growth in e-commerce.

Last year, Beiersdorf's exclusive skin care brand La Prairie was particularly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Although restrictions continue to hit the travel retail business, La Prairie has recovered quickly, achieving strong organic year-on-year growth of +41% in the first six months of the year. This recovery was led by the early reopening of markets in the US and particular, strong business in Asia.

The Healthcare business, which mainly comprises the plaster business with the Hansaplast and Elastoplast brands, was also significantly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic last year. This year, the Healthcare business achieved strong sales growth in all main markets of Beiersdorf. With organic sales up +16.5% year on year, this part of Beiersdorf has surpassed its 2019 levels.