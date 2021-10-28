Beiersdorf exceeds pre-crisis level

The Consumer Business Segment recorded organic sales growth of +10.4% in the first nine months of the year (single Q3 organic growth of +4.1%). In nominal terms, sales rose by +8.0% to €4.6 billion (2020: €4.3 billion). This development was largely driven by the strong performance of Beiersdorf's dermatological brands Eucerin and Aquaphor, the strong recovery of our La Prairie business as well as by a good overall showing in emerging markets.

The NIVEA brand achieved +6.8% sales growth in organic sales in a year-on-year comparison. Main drivers of this performance were the outstanding performance of our body and face care categories as well as strong recovery of our sun category. Furthermore, we saw a sequential recovery of shower and deodorant personal care products. On a regional basis, emerging markets and in particular Latin America contributed significantly.

The dermatological brands Eucerin and Aquaphor continued their successful trajectory in the third quarter and finished the first nine months with organic sales growth of 20.8% significantly above 2019 levels (+31.8% vs. 2019). Once again, key markets such as the United States and Germany performed strongly, supported by the ongoing growth story in Latin America. Beiersdorf plans to step up this success by expanding Eucerin Sun to the United States in the coming year.

The exclusive skin care brand La Prairie continues to deliver strong results way above 2019 levels in China. The overall 26.2% sales growth in the first nine months was mainly driven by a gradual but selective expansion of doors, ongoing strong online sales with the support of Tmall and superior growth in the domestic travel retail business around Hainan.

The Healthcare business, which mainly comprises the plaster business with the Hansaplast and Elastoplast brands, achieved strong sales growth of 14.4% over the first nine months. This growth was seen in all the main markets and was supported by the brand relaunch at the beginning of this year.