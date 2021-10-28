Log in
    BEI   DE0005200000

BEIERSDORF AG

(BEI)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 10/28 02:27:17 am
96.47 EUR   +0.05%
02:14aBeiersdorf exceeds pre-crisis level
PU
02:14aQuarterly Statement January to September 2021 (PDF)
PU
02:14aPresentation 9M 2021
PU
Beiersdorf exceeds pre-crisis level

10/28/2021 | 02:14am EDT
The Consumer Business Segment recorded organic sales growth of +10.4% in the first nine months of the year (single Q3 organic growth of +4.1%). In nominal terms, sales rose by +8.0% to €4.6 billion (2020: €4.3 billion). This development was largely driven by the strong performance of Beiersdorf's dermatological brands Eucerin and Aquaphor, the strong recovery of our La Prairie business as well as by a good overall showing in emerging markets.

The NIVEA brand achieved +6.8% sales growth in organic sales in a year-on-year comparison. Main drivers of this performance were the outstanding performance of our body and face care categories as well as strong recovery of our sun category. Furthermore, we saw a sequential recovery of shower and deodorant personal care products. On a regional basis, emerging markets and in particular Latin America contributed significantly.

The dermatological brands Eucerin and Aquaphor continued their successful trajectory in the third quarter and finished the first nine months with organic sales growth of 20.8% significantly above 2019 levels (+31.8% vs. 2019). Once again, key markets such as the United States and Germany performed strongly, supported by the ongoing growth story in Latin America. Beiersdorf plans to step up this success by expanding Eucerin Sun to the United States in the coming year.

The exclusive skin care brand La Prairie continues to deliver strong results way above 2019 levels in China. The overall 26.2% sales growth in the first nine months was mainly driven by a gradual but selective expansion of doors, ongoing strong online sales with the support of Tmall and superior growth in the domestic travel retail business around Hainan.

The Healthcare business, which mainly comprises the plaster business with the Hansaplast and Elastoplast brands, achieved strong sales growth of 14.4% over the first nine months. This growth was seen in all the main markets and was supported by the brand relaunch at the beginning of this year.

Disclaimer

Beiersdorf AG published this content on 28 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2021 06:10:19 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 7 640 M 8 867 M 8 867 M
Net income 2021 680 M 790 M 790 M
Net cash 2021 3 142 M 3 646 M 3 646 M
P/E ratio 2021 31,7x
Yield 2021 0,72%
Capitalization 21 870 M 25 345 M 25 380 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,45x
EV / Sales 2022 2,27x
Nbr of Employees 20 465
Free-Float 38,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 96,42 €
Average target price 104,35 €
Spread / Average Target 8,23%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vincent Warnery Chairman-Executive Board
Astrid Hermann Chief Financial Officer
Reinhard Pöllath Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gitta Neufang Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Manuela Rousseau Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BEIERSDORF AG2.10%25 345
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY1.93%345 690
UNILEVER PLC-11.36%138 817
THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.22.23%119 560
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED0.14%76 360
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY-11.24%64 242