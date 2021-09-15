Beiersdorf : lays cornerstone for new plant in Leipzig

The new plant creates the capacity for long-term, sustainable growth in Beiersdorf's production network. Up to 450 million cosmetic products will come off the production line each year at the new 32.000 m2 plant, in particular deodorants, hair sprays, and shaving foams for the entire European market and for export. Depending on the market and business development, capacities could still be expanded.

'This is a unique project for Beiersdorf,' emphasised CEO Vincent Warnery. 'To build a completely new production plant for Central Europe in Germany is a great opportunity for us and - as we believe - also for the region. We are very pleased that we can lay the cornerstone for it here today and look forward to the future of the new plant with excitement and great expectations.'

Prime Minister of Saxony, Michael Kretschmer: 'Beiersdorf's investment in a new plant in Leipzig is another major success for Saxony as a business location. The modern production center creates new attractive jobs and ensures additional value creation in the region. In conjunction with the planned logistics center, the industrial structure in the Leipzig metropolitan region will become even stronger and more diverse. I am very pleased that Beiersdorf is making its largest investment to date at a location in Saxony and would like to thank the Group for its trust.'

Mayor Burkhard Jung: 'Leipzig is continuing its economic success story. Beiersdorf is the first major cosmetics company to settle in Leipzig. During the pandemic, at the latest, we learned that cosmetics are always on the agenda! By attracting Beiersdorf, we are broadening our economic base and reducing our dependence on individual sectors. This will benefit the entire city, the entire region, and all citizens.'