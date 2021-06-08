Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Beiersdorf AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BEI   DE0005200000

BEIERSDORF AG

(BEI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 06/08 01:00:40 pm
100.875 EUR   -0.66%
12:51pCARE BEYOND SKIN : Vaccinations begin
PU
06/04CHANGING JOBS IN A LOCKDOWN : A Question of Will
PU
06/03DGAP-PVR : Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft: Release -4-
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CARE BEYOND SKIN: Vaccinations begin

06/08/2021 | 12:51pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Finally! After intensive preparations and many weeks of waiting for the vaccine, the Beiersdorf vaccination station at the Hamburg-Eimsbüttel site opened its doors today. 'The first employees received their first Corona vaccination' said a delighted Dr. Jörg Busam, Head Company Physician. 'The mood on site: a mixture of joy, gratitude and pride - the hope for a little normality to return unites everybody involved.'

Due to the current shortage of vaccine in Germany, it is not possible to predict right now, at what point in time all employees will have been vaccinated. The vaccination team is confident that quantities will steadily increase in the coming weeks and hopefully all employees will receive a vaccination offer soon. 'If the vaccine is available, the vaccination station is able to vaccinate up to 250 people a day,' Busam explains.

Vaccination is a joint task - it goes without saying that companywide many people have worked together to ensure that the vaccination can open today - a great example of CARE BEYOND SKIN.

Disclaimer

Beiersdorf AG published this content on 08 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2021 16:50:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BEIERSDORF AG
12:51pCARE BEYOND SKIN : Vaccinations begin
PU
06/04CHANGING JOBS IN A LOCKDOWN : A Question of Will
PU
06/03DGAP-PVR : Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft: Release -4-
DJ
06/03DGAP-PVR : Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft: Release -3-
DJ
06/03DGAP-PVR : Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft: Release -2-
DJ
06/03DGAP-PVR : Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Secti..
DJ
06/03BEIERSDORF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of th..
EQ
06/02ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Bank of America, Bodycote, Chevron, Dow Inc, Ferguson...
06/02BEIERSDORF AG  : From Neutral to Buy by Berenberg
MD
06/01DGAP-PVR : Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft: Release -3-
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 7 437 M 9 056 M 9 056 M
Net income 2021 663 M 807 M 807 M
Net cash 2021 3 436 M 4 184 M 4 184 M
P/E ratio 2021 34,4x
Yield 2021 0,69%
Capitalization 23 033 M 28 052 M 28 049 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,64x
EV / Sales 2022 2,46x
Nbr of Employees 20 306
Free-Float 39,0%
Chart BEIERSDORF AG
Duration : Period :
Beiersdorf AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEIERSDORF AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 96,38 €
Last Close Price 101,55 €
Spread / Highest target 18,2%
Spread / Average Target -5,10%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stefan de Loecker Chairman-Executive Board
Astrid Hermann Chief Financial Officer
Reinhard Pöllath Chairman-Supervisory Board
May Shana'a Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Michael Herz Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BEIERSDORF AG7.53%28 093
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-1.95%333 988
UNILEVER PLC-2.87%158 016
THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.13.81%109 827
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED-2.26%75 493
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY-1.88%70 977