Digitalization: A journey that Beiersdorfers take together

Our digital transformation journey reflects a holistic approach: in six strategic action areas, Beiersdorf is focusing on transforming both the Consumer Journey and the Company Journey. packIT is another small step on this journey and a result of cross-functional teamwork between employees from Beiersdorf and Beiersdorf Shared Services (BSS), Beiersdorf's IT and accounting affiliate.

BSS is currently expanding its Data & Analytics department in order to be able to offer data-driven software solutions for all areas of Beiersdorf AG with internal experts in data and artificial intelligence. The development process for such solutions is characterized by precisely this co-creation approach: For packIT, a virtual product team was put together from colleagues from the supply chain and BSS. This product team then developed packIT over a period of five months in several iterations according to Scrum.

"A key success factor for our team's implementation of packIT was the trust of our supply chain colleagues in this product development method. By setting up product teams of domain and IT experts, we as Beiersdorf have the opportunity to create digital solutions that give us a competitive avantage in the market," explains Stephan Abend, Head of Data Science Hub at Beiersdorf.

The team is currently examining which other locations are suitable in addition to the headquarters in Hamburg. Moreover, packIT is to be further developed. To this end, feedback loops are being conducted in the affected user groups and further process integrations are being planned.