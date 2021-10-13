Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Beiersdorf AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BEI   DE0005200000

BEIERSDORF AG

(BEI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Digitalization: A journey that Beiersdorfers take together

10/13/2021 | 06:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Our digital transformation journey reflects a holistic approach: in six strategic action areas, Beiersdorf is focusing on transforming both the Consumer Journey and the Company Journey. packIT is another small step on this journey and a result of cross-functional teamwork between employees from Beiersdorf and Beiersdorf Shared Services (BSS), Beiersdorf's IT and accounting affiliate.

BSS is currently expanding its Data & Analytics department in order to be able to offer data-driven software solutions for all areas of Beiersdorf AG with internal experts in data and artificial intelligence. The development process for such solutions is characterized by precisely this co-creation approach: For packIT, a virtual product team was put together from colleagues from the supply chain and BSS. This product team then developed packIT over a period of five months in several iterations according to Scrum.

"A key success factor for our team's implementation of packIT was the trust of our supply chain colleagues in this product development method. By setting up product teams of domain and IT experts, we as Beiersdorf have the opportunity to create digital solutions that give us a competitive avantage in the market," explains Stephan Abend, Head of Data Science Hub at Beiersdorf.

The team is currently examining which other locations are suitable in addition to the headquarters in Hamburg. Moreover, packIT is to be further developed. To this end, feedback loops are being conducted in the affected user groups and further process integrations are being planned.

Disclaimer

Beiersdorf AG published this content on 13 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2021 10:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BEIERSDORF AG
06:12aDIGITALIZATION : A journey that Beiersdorfers take together
PU
10/12BEIERSDORF AG : Warburg Research reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
10/08BEIERSDORF : International Day of the Girl - Beiersdorf expands partnership with Ashoka to..
AQ
10/07BEIERSDORF : International Day of the Girl
PU
10/04BEIERSDORF AG : NorldLB sticks Neutral
MD
10/0150 YEARS OF NIVEA-KAO : A German-Japanese Success Story
PU
10/01BEIERSDORF AG : Sell rating from UBS
MD
10/01BEIERSDORF AG : Berenberg maintains a Buy rating
MD
09/30BEIERSDORF AG : RBC gives a Sell rating
MD
09/29BEIERSDORF AG : Goldman Sachs reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BEIERSDORF AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 7 625 M 8 811 M 8 811 M
Net income 2021 677 M 782 M 782 M
Net cash 2021 3 053 M 3 528 M 3 528 M
P/E ratio 2021 30,5x
Yield 2021 0,75%
Capitalization 21 003 M 24 245 M 24 271 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,35x
EV / Sales 2022 2,18x
Nbr of Employees 20 465
Free-Float 38,8%
Chart BEIERSDORF AG
Duration : Period :
Beiersdorf AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEIERSDORF AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 92,60 €
Average target price 104,54 €
Spread / Average Target 12,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vincent Warnery Chairman-Executive Board
Astrid Hermann Chief Financial Officer
Reinhard Pöllath Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gitta Neufang Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Manuela Rousseau Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BEIERSDORF AG-1.95%24 245
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY2.13%345 088
UNILEVER PLC-12.31%134 778
THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.16.11%111 626
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED11.76%83 281
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY-11.51%63 829