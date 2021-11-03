Successful finale at the Beiersdorf vaccination station

After 65 vaccination days, the offer of Corona vaccinations ended at Beiersdorf's vaccination center at the end of October - for the time being. The team has administered exactly 6,789 vaccinations since the start of vaccination on June 8. In line with internal prioritization, the team first vaccinated the various groups of employees at Beiersdorf, BMH, and tesa, but also invited employees of external companies that regularly work at the plants to be vaccinated. As vaccine volumes increased, the vaccination center was able to extend its offer to relatives as early as the beginning of July, and shortly afterwards to neighbors and later to children and young people aged 12 and over. Originally, the operational vaccination offer was to end at the end of August. With the recommendation of the STIKO in mid-August for the vaccination of children and adolescents from the age of 12, there was an addition. In cooperation with the 'Schulbehörde Hamburg', the team also made an offer to secondary schools in the Eimsbüttel neighborhood to vaccinate students and parents.