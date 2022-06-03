Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Deutsche Boerse AG
  5. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BEI   DE0005200000

BEIERSDORF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(BEI)
  Report
Delayed Deutsche Boerse AG  -  06/03 08:22:11 am EDT
96.50 EUR   +0.73%
05:15pFood deliverer Delivery Hero drops out of Germany's blue chip index
RE
02:56aDelivery Hero To Exit Germany’s DAX Index Amid Pressure On Stock
MT
06/01BEIERSDORF AG : HSBC reiterates its Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Food deliverer Delivery Hero drops out of Germany's blue chip index

06/03/2022 | 05:15pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Nivea tins on a production line at a Beiersdorf factory in Hamburg

BERLIN (Reuters) - Food deliverer Delivery Hero will drop out of Germany's blue chip stock index DAX replaced by consumer goods maker Beiersdorf from June 20, stock market operator Deutsche Boerse said on Friday.

Just over a year after being relegated from the DAX, the Nivea cream maker and Hansaplast wound care Beiersdorf replaces Delivery Hero <DHER.DE >nicht, Deutsche Boerse said.

"For years, Delivery Hero has been writing losses and basically doesn't operate any business or service in Germany it self," Oldenburger said.

However, there had been long discussions about the food delivery company's DAX suitability, said CMC Markets analyst Konstantin Oldenburger.

(Reporting by Zuzanna Szymanska; editing by Diane Craft)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BEIERSDORF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT 0.73% 96.5 Delayed Quote.5.55%
DAX -0.17% 14460.09 Delayed Quote.-8.81%
DELIVERY HERO SE -2.03% 36.61 Delayed Quote.-61.87%
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG 0.03% 155.55 Delayed Quote.5.71%
Analyst Recommendations on BEIERSDORF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 8 393 M 8 996 M 8 996 M
Net income 2022 729 M 781 M 781 M
Net cash 2022 3 562 M 3 818 M 3 818 M
P/E ratio 2022 29,9x
Yield 2022 0,73%
Capitalization 21 756 M 23 319 M 23 319 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,17x
EV / Sales 2023 2,03x
Nbr of Employees 20 567
Free-Float 38,8%
Managers and Directors
Vincent Warnery Chairman-Executive Board
Astrid Hermann Chief Financial Officer
Reinhard Pöllath Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gitta Neufang Manager-Research Diseased Skin
Manuela Rousseau Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BEIERSDORF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT5.55%23 310
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-10.01%353 200
UNILEVER PLC-6.10%118 509
THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.-28.58%94 483
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED-2.86%69 346
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY-7.11%66 424