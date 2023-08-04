BEIERSDORF AG : JP Morgan gives a Neutral rating
Today at 01:58 am
Analyst Celine Pannuti from JP Morgan research gives the stock a Neutral rating. The target price remains set at EUR 115.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser - 2023
|Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 02:07:32 2023-08-04 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|120.78 EUR
|+0.31%
|+2.34%
|+12.31%
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+12.31%
|29 901 M $
|0.00%
|45 938 M $
|+15.99%
|12 533 M $
|+1.79%
|11 880 M $
|+12.33%
|8 945 M $
|+29.75%
|6 548 M $
|+16.48%
|6 548 M $
|+8.09%
|6 154 M $
|-38.92%
|5 290 M $
|+1.23%
|4 590 M $