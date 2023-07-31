BEIERSDORF AG : JP Morgan reaffirms its Neutral rating
Today at 06:39 am
Share
Celine Pannuti from JP Morgan retains his Neutral opinion on the stock.
Share
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser - 2023
|Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 06:57:40 2023-07-31 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|118.93 EUR
|-0.19%
|+3.48%
|+10.91%
|12:39pm
|BEIERSDORF AG : JP Morgan reaffirms its Neutral rating
|MD
|Jul. 30
|Leifheit CEO Henner Rinsche to leave the company
|DP
|BEIERSDORF AG : JP Morgan reaffirms its Neutral rating
|MD
|Leifheit CEO Henner Rinsche to leave the company
|DP
|BEIERSDORF AG : UBS keeps a Sell rating
|MD
|BEIERSDORF AG : Bernstein sticks Neutral
|MD
|BEIERSDORF AG : Bernstein sticks Neutral
|MD
|BEIERSDORF AG : Gets a Neutral rating from RBC
|MD
|BEIERSDORF AG : Bernstein sticks Neutral
|MD
|DePoly SA announced that it has received CHF 12.3 million in funding from a group of investors
|CI
|BEIERSDORF AG : DZ Bank reiterates its Neutral rating
|MD
|Goldman leaves Beiersdorf at 'Buy' - Target 135 euros
|DP
|BEIERSDORF AG : Receives a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
|MD
|BEIERSDORF AG : Barclays keeps its Buy rating
|MD
|BEIERSDORF AG : Credit Suisse reiterates its Buy rating
|MD
|SocGen turns Beiersdorf to 'Buy' - target raised to 139 euros
|DP
|BEIERSDORF AG : Jefferies reiterates its Buy rating
|MD
|Beiersdorf recovery gains momentum - SocGen recommends buy
|DP
|BEIERSDORF AG : JP Morgan sticks Neutral
|MD
|BEIERSDORF AG : Berenberg remains its Buy rating
|MD
|BEIERSDORF AG : Warburg Research remains Neutral
|MD
|Warburg Research raises target for Beiersdorf to 128 euros - 'Hold'.
|DP
|BEIERSDORF AG : Bernstein remains Neutral
|MD
|Tchibo plans to cut around 300 jobs
|DP
|Summer time is sun protection time - even more important in climate change?
|DP
|Manager of Italy's MFE to join ProSiebenSat.1 supervisory board
|RE
|BEIERSDORF AG : Jefferies gives a Buy rating
|MD
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+10.91%
|29 800 M $
|+18.52%
|12 882 M $
|0.00%
|46 723 M $
|+2.52%
|12 533 M $
|+12.44%
|9 014 M $
|+20.23%
|6 929 M $
|+33.39%
|6 776 M $
|+9.96%
|6 302 M $
|-42.04%
|5 100 M $
|-1.85%
|4 398 M $