BEIERSDORF AG : UBS gives a Sell rating
Today at 06:11 am
UBS analyst reiterate his Sell rating on the stock. The target price remains unchanged at EUR 96.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser - 2023
|Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 06:18:25 2023-08-03 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|119.90 EUR
|+3.41%
|+1.95%
|+11.89%
