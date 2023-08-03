Equities BEI DE0005200000
|07:54pm
|BEIERSDORF AG : Receives a Buy rating from Credit Suisse
|BEIERSDORF : A fairly sunny quarter
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft specializes in the development, production and marketing of cosmetic products. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - cosmetic products (81%): skincare products for the face and body (Nivea Labello, 8x4, SBT, La Prairie, Slek and Florena brands), haircare products (Nivea), plasters and bandages (mainly Hansaplast and Elastoplast), dermatology products (Eucerin); - adhesive products (19%): band-aids, adhesive tape, surgical tape, scotch tape, etc. (Tesa brand). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (44.3%), Africa/ Asia/ Australia (31.5%) and Americas (24.2%).
2023-08-02 - Q2 2023 Earnings Call
Analysts' Consensus
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
23
Last Close Price
115.95EUR
Average target price
124.64EUR
Spread / Average Target
+7.49%
Sector Other Personal Products
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+12.31%
|28 762 M $
|+16.07%
|12 605 M $
|-1.14%
|12 115 M $
|0.00%
|45 766 M $
|+12.33%
|8 797 M $
|+17.33%
|6 694 M $
|+29.75%
|6 544 M $
|+8.09%
|6 151 M $
|-38.92%
|5 371 M $
|0.00%
|4 527 M $