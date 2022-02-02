Beiersdorf : Acquisition of Chantecaille successfully completed

Hamburg, February 2, 2022 - Beiersdorf has successfully completed the acquisition of Chantecaille Beaute Inc., USA. Effective February 1, 2022, Chantecaille's global operations will be part of the Beiersdorf Group. As part of the Consumer business, the company will continue to be managed separately as a complementary selective brand within the Beiersdorf Group. The closing is taking place just five weeks after the announcement of the planned transaction on December 21, 2021, after all closing conditions were fulfilled.

"Today's closing of the Chantecaille transaction marks another important milestone in the implementation of our C.A.R.E.+ strategy. Chantecaille complements our portfolio in prestige beauty with innovative skin care, cosmetics and fragrance products that are based on botanical ingredients. In addition, the new brand will further accelerate our growth in the North American and Asian markets," said Patrick Rasquinet, Member of the Executive Board for Pharmacy and Selective Brands. "I'm convinced that together with its dedicated team we will develop Chantecaille to the next level and continue to grow the brand as a leader in natural beauty."

Chantecaille was founded by Sylvie Chantecaille in 1997. In 2021, Chantecaille generated global sales in excess of USD 100 million. Since its inception, an integral part of the purpose-led company is its deep commitment to philanthropy and sustainability. Their efforts in global environmental concerns fully support Beiersdorf's sustainability agenda CARE BEYOND SKIN.