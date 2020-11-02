Log in
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

11/02/2020 | 10:50am EST


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

02.11.2020 / 16:48
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: maxingvest ag

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Wolfgang
Last name(s): Herz
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI
L47NHHI0Z9X22DV46U41 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005200000

b) Nature of the transaction
Purchase through interest-preserving order in case of the share-price falling below EUR 90,00

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
89.22 EUR 4907347.50 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
89.22 EUR 4907347.50 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-10-29; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


02.11.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft
Unnastraße 48
20245 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.Beiersdorf.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

63383  02.11.2020 

© EQS 2020

