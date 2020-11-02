|
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
11/02/2020 | 10:50am EST
|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
02.11.2020 / 16:48
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Name and legal form:
|maxingvest ag
a) Position / status
|Person closely associated with:
|Title:
|
|First name:
|Wolfgang
|Last name(s):
|Herz
|Position:
|Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
|Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE0005200000
b) Nature of the transaction
|Purchase through interest-preserving order in case of the share-price falling below EUR 90,00
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|89.22 EUR
|4907347.50 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|89.22 EUR
|4907347.50 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
02.11.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft
|
|Unnastraße 48
|
|20245 Hamburg
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.Beiersdorf.com
|
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
63383 02.11.2020
© EQS 2020
|
|All news about BEIERSDORF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2020
|
7 078 M
8 244 M
8 244 M
|Net income 2020
|
600 M
699 M
699 M
|Net cash 2020
|
3 271 M
3 809 M
3 809 M
|P/E ratio 2020
|34,0x
|Yield 2020
|0,78%
|
|Capitalization
|
20 391 M
23 763 M
23 751 M
|EV / Sales 2020
|2,42x
|EV / Sales 2021
|2,24x
|Nbr of Employees
|20 466
|Free-Float
|39,0%
|
|Chart BEIERSDORF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends BEIERSDORF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Bearish
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|HOLD
|Number of Analysts
|27
|Average target price
|
94,69 €
|Last Close Price
|
89,90 €
|Spread / Highest target
|
33,5%
|Spread / Average Target
|
5,33%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
-13,2%