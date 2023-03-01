Beiersdorf : Annual Financial Statements of Beiersdorf AG

We are Beiersdorf

At Beiersdorf we have been caring about skin since 1882. Beiersdorf's success is based on its strong portfolio of internationally leading brands. It is thanks to them that millions of people around the world choose Beiersdorf day after day. Our brands boast innovative strength, outstanding quality, and exceptional closeness to our consumers. By responding quickly and flexibly to regional requirements, we are winning the hearts of consumers in nearly all countries worldwide. Our successful skin and body care brands form the focus of our successful brand portfolio and each brand serves very different areas: NIVEA is aimed at the mass market, Eucerin at the dermo-cosmetics market, and La Prairie as well as Chantecaille at the selective cosmetics market. With its Hansaplast, which is also known under the name Elastoplast, Beiersdorf also has a global presence in the field of plasters and wound care. Renowned brands such as Aquaphor, Coppertone, Labello, 8x4, atrix, Hidrofugal, Maestro and Florena round off our extensive portfolio in the Consumer Business Segment. Through the tesa brand, which has been managed since 2001 by Beiersdorf's independent tesa subgroup, we also offer highly innovative self-adhesive system and product solutions for industry, craft businesses, and consumers.