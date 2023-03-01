Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft
  6. News
  7. Summary
Beiersdorf : Annual Financial Statements of Beiersdorf AG

03/01/2023
ANNUAL FINANCIAL

STATEMENTS OF BEIERSDORF AG

AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2022

We are Beiersdorf

At Beiersdorf we have been caring about skin since 1882. Beiersdorf's success is based on its strong portfolio of internationally leading brands. It is thanks to them that millions of people around the world choose Beiersdorf day after day. Our brands boast innovative strength, outstanding quality, and exceptional closeness to our consumers. By responding quickly and flexibly to regional requirements, we are winning the hearts of consumers in nearly all countries worldwide. Our successful skin and body care brands form the focus of our successful brand portfolio and each brand serves very different areas: NIVEA is aimed at the mass market, Eucerin at the dermo-cosmetics market, and La Prairie as well as Chantecaille at the selective cosmetics market. With its Hansaplast, which is also known under the name Elastoplast, Beiersdorf also has a global presence in the field of plasters and wound care. Renowned brands such as Aquaphor, Coppertone, Labello, 8x4, atrix, Hidrofugal, Maestro and Florena round off our extensive portfolio in the Consumer Business Segment. Through the tesa brand, which has been managed since 2001 by Beiersdorf's independent tesa subgroup, we also offer highly innovative self-adhesive system and product solutions for industry, craft businesses, and consumers.

Contents

ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

p. 5 - p. 40

Income Statement - Beiersdorf AG

5

Balance Sheet - Beiersdorf AG

6

Notes:

Basis of Preparation of Beiersdorf AG's Financial Statements

7

Notes to the Income Statement

9

Notes to the Balance Sheet

14

Other Disclosures

23

Report on Post-Balance Sheet Date Events

36

Proposal on the Appropriation of Beiersdorf AG's Net Retained Profits

37

Beiersdorf AG Boards

38

AUDITOR'S REPORT AND RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

p. 41 - p. 50

Independent Auditor's Report

41

Responsibility Statement by the Executive Board

50

4

Beiersdorf AG Annual Financial Statements 2022

Income Statement - Beiersdorf AG

(IN € MILLION)

Note

2021

2022

Sales

01

1,336

1,429

Other operating income

02

35

47

Cost of materials

03

-286

-306

Personnel expenses

04

-332

-331

Depreciation and amortization of property, plant, and equipment,

and intangible assets

05

-41

-41

Other operating expenses

06

-727

-797

Operating result

-15

1

Net income from investments

07

212

352

Net interest expense

08

-45

-19

Other financial result

09

3

1

Financial result

170

334

Profit before tax

155

335

Income taxes

10

-32

-27

Profit after tax

123

308

Transfer to other retained earnings

-

-132

Transfer from other retained earnings

53

-

Net retained profits

176

176

5

Financials
Sales 2022 8 790 M 9 331 M 9 331 M
Net income 2022 790 M 839 M 839 M
Net cash 2022 4 820 M 5 116 M 5 116 M
P/E ratio 2022 32,2x
Yield 2022 0,65%
Capitalization 25 631 M 27 209 M 27 209 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,37x
EV / Sales 2023 2,25x
Nbr of Employees 21 300
Free-Float 38,8%
