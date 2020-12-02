Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft    BEI   DE0005200000

BEIERSDORF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(BEI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 12/02 02:57:29 am
93.3 EUR   +0.47%
02:39aBEIERSDORF : Appoints New CFO
DJ
02:13aBEIERSDORF : Changes in the Executive Board of Beiersdorf AG
PU
11/19BEIERSDORF : Invests More Than EUR60 Million in Hamburg Technology Center
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Beiersdorf : Appoints New CFO

12/02/2020 | 02:39am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Pietro Lombardi

Beiersdorf AG said Wednesday that it has appointed Astrid Hermann as its new chief financial officer.

Ms. Hermann will join the company's executive board on Jan. 1 and will replace current CFO Dessi Temperley, who is leaving the company.

For the past two years, Ms. Hermann has been vice president of finance, North American division at Colgate-Palmolive Co. in New York.

Write to Pietro Lombardi at pietro.lombardi@wsj.com; @pietrolombard10

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-02-20 0238ET

All news about BEIERSDORF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
02:39aBEIERSDORF : Appoints New CFO
DJ
02:13aBEIERSDORF : Changes in the Executive Board of Beiersdorf AG
PU
11/19BEIERSDORF : Invests More Than EUR60 Million in Hamburg Technology Center
DJ
11/18BEIERSDORF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of th..
EQ
11/11BEIERSDORF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of th..
EQ
11/10BEIERSDORF : walks the talk to tackle the global plastic problem, Actions toward..
AQ
11/10BEIERSDORF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of th..
EQ
11/04BEIERSDORF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of th..
EQ
11/04BEIERSDORF AG : Bernstein reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
11/03BEIERSDORF AG : Goldman Sachs reaffirms its Sell rating
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 7 079 M 8 542 M 8 542 M
Net income 2020 602 M 727 M 727 M
Net cash 2020 3 248 M 3 919 M 3 919 M
P/E ratio 2020 35,0x
Yield 2020 0,75%
Capitalization 21 062 M 25 389 M 25 415 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,52x
EV / Sales 2021 2,32x
Nbr of Employees 20 466
Free-Float 39,0%
Chart BEIERSDORF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Duration : Period :
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEIERSDORF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 94,88 €
Last Close Price 92,86 €
Spread / Highest target 29,2%
Spread / Average Target 2,18%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stefan de Loecker Chairman-Executive Board
Reinhard Pöllath Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dessi Temperley Chief Financial Officer
May Shana'a Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Michael Herz Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BEIERSDORF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT-12.93%25 389
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY11.18%344 343
UNILEVER N.V.-0.80%158 994
THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.19.08%88 709
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY24.40%73 408
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED11.12%67 835
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ