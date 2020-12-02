Beiersdorf : Appoints New CFO

By Pietro Lombardi

Beiersdorf AG said Wednesday that it has appointed Astrid Hermann as its new chief financial officer.

Ms. Hermann will join the company's executive board on Jan. 1 and will replace current CFO Dessi Temperley, who is leaving the company.

For the past two years, Ms. Hermann has been vice president of finance, North American division at Colgate-Palmolive Co. in New York.

