Beiersdorf : How working with a purpose can change a life

Absolutely! Eucerin wanted to show to everyone that the effects of skincare are not just skin deep. To do so, a global campaign with six testimonials was initiated and I had the great opportunity to be one of them. Each of us shared personal experiences on how dermatological skincare has changed our lives. We called it skinterviews - because it was a very personal interview on everyone's skin. Each testimonial had a different skin problem, such as atopic dermatitis, acne, hyperpigmentation or actinic keratosis. To see the final campaign was very emotional for me. On the one hand, because it reminded me of what I experienced and that, as a triathlete, I have to be able to rely on my skin, just like I rely on my bike or my swimsuit. On the other hand, the stories of the other testimonials showed me once again that skincare is about more than just beauty. It is about health and well-being. I'm grateful that I can run a triathlon without the pain on my skin and I am grateful that I could be part of this campaign to show people the life-changing power of dermatological skincare. But the best part of it is knowing that I can continue to help people experience this power themselves by going to work every day.