Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Beiersdorf AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BEI   DE0005200000

BEIERSDORF AG

(BEI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 07/20 06:30:57 am
101.525 EUR   -0.27%
06:23aBEIERSDORF : donates EUR1 million to help in the affected flood regions
AQ
06:16aBEIERSDORF : How working with a purpose can change a life
PU
07/19BEIERSDORF : donates 1 million to affected flood regions
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Beiersdorf : How working with a purpose can change a life

07/20/2021 | 06:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Absolutely! Eucerin wanted to show to everyone that the effects of skincare are not just skin deep. To do so, a global campaign with six testimonials was initiated and I had the great opportunity to be one of them. Each of us shared personal experiences on how dermatological skincare has changed our lives. We called it skinterviews - because it was a very personal interview on everyone's skin. Each testimonial had a different skin problem, such as atopic dermatitis, acne, hyperpigmentation or actinic keratosis. To see the final campaign was very emotional for me. On the one hand, because it reminded me of what I experienced and that, as a triathlete, I have to be able to rely on my skin, just like I rely on my bike or my swimsuit. On the other hand, the stories of the other testimonials showed me once again that skincare is about more than just beauty. It is about health and well-being. I'm grateful that I can run a triathlon without the pain on my skin and I am grateful that I could be part of this campaign to show people the life-changing power of dermatological skincare. But the best part of it is knowing that I can continue to help people experience this power themselves by going to work every day.

Disclaimer

Beiersdorf AG published this content on 20 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2021 10:15:32 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BEIERSDORF AG
06:23aBEIERSDORF : donates EUR1 million to help in the affected flood regions
AQ
06:16aBEIERSDORF : How working with a purpose can change a life
PU
07/19BEIERSDORF : donates 1 million to affected flood regions
PU
07/08BEIERSDORF : Kick-off to a new era of Diversity & Inclusion
PU
07/08BEIERSDORF AG : Morgan Stanley maintains a Sell rating
MD
07/07BEIERSDORF AG : Gets a Neutral rating from Bernstein
MD
07/02ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Barclays, DoorDash, Lyft, Moody's, S&P Global
07/01BEIERSDORF AG : Kepler Cheuvreux reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
07/01BEIERSDORF AG : NorldLB sticks Neutral
MD
07/01BEIERSDORF AG : Warburg Research reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 7 522 M 8 875 M 8 875 M
Net income 2021 668 M 788 M 788 M
Net cash 2021 3 114 M 3 674 M 3 674 M
P/E ratio 2021 34,1x
Yield 2021 0,69%
Capitalization 23 090 M 27 245 M 27 245 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,66x
EV / Sales 2022 2,47x
Nbr of Employees 20 306
Free-Float 39,0%
Chart BEIERSDORF AG
Duration : Period :
Beiersdorf AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEIERSDORF AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 101,80 €
Average target price 101,83 €
Spread / Average Target 0,03%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stefan de Loecker Chairman-Executive Board
Astrid Hermann Chief Financial Officer
Reinhard Pöllath Chairman-Supervisory Board
May Shana'a Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Michael Herz Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BEIERSDORF AG7.79%27 618
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY0.93%330 316
UNILEVER PLC-1.05%154 411
THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.18.75%114 536
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED0.71%77 609
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY-1.31%68 913