Beiersdorf : Nivea-maker Beiersdorf says business improved significantly

BERLIN, Oct 28 (Reuters) - German consumer goods firm
Beiersdorf, best-known for its Nivea skin cream, said
on Wednesday its business significantly improved in the third
quarter after the coronavirus pandemic caused a revenue drop in
the first half.
Sales for the first nine months came in at 5.7 billion euros
($6.74 billion), the Hamburg-based company said, a decline of
8.5% on the year after the pandemic-induced slump.
"We expect sales growth of the Beiersdorf group for the full
year 2020 to be at year-to-date level or slightly better," it
said.
Beiersdorf expects operating profit (EBIT) margins to be
significantly below prior year's level, it added.
($1 = 0.8461 euros)
(Reporting by Thomas Seythal, editing by Emma Thomasson)