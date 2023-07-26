Subject:
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of
Europe-wide distribution
Details of issuer
Name:
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft
Street, Street number:
Unnastraße 48
Postal code, city:
20253 Hamburg
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
L47NHHI0Z9X22DV46U41
Reason for notification:
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Details of person subject to the notification obligation:
BlackRock, Inc..
New York, New York.
United States of America (USA)
Name(s) of shareholder(s):
Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
2023-07-20
Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares.
% of voting rights through instruments.
Total of both in %.
Total number of.
(total of details on total.
(total of details on total.
(details on total.
voting rights.
positions a.)
positions b.1. + b.2.)
positions a. + b.)
pursuant to.
Sec. 41 WpHG
New
3.08 %
0.04 %
3.11 %
252000000
Previous notification
2.97 %
0.04 %
3.004 %
Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN
Absolute
In %
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0005200000
0
7503106
0 %
2.98 %
US07724U1034
0
248892
0 %
0.10 %
Total
7751998
3.08 %
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
-
0
0 %
Total
0
0 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Cash or physical settlement
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
Contract for Difference
N/A
N/A
Cash
92723
0.04 %
Total
92723
0.04 %
Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation: Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name
% of voting rights.
% of voting rights through.
Total of both (if at.
(if at least.
instruments (if at least.
least 5% or more)
3% or more)
5% or more)
BlackRock, Inc.
%
%
%
Trident Merger LLC
%
%
%
BlackRock Investment Management, LLC
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
BlackRock, Inc.
%
%
%
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
%
%
%
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
BlackRock, Inc.
%
%
%
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
%
%
%
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
%
%
%
BlackRock Capital Holdings, Inc.
%
%
%
BlackRock Advisors, LLC
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
BlackRock, Inc.
%
%
%
Name
% of voting rights.
% of voting rights through.
Total of both (if at.
(if at least.
instruments (if at least.
least 5% or more)
3% or more)
5% or more)
Trident Merger LLC
%
%
%
BlackRock Investment Management, LLC
%
%
%
Amethyst Intermediate LLC
%
%
%
Aperio Holdings LLC
%
%
%
Aperio Group, LLC
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
BlackRock, Inc.
%
%
%
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
%
%
%
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
%
%
%
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
%
%
%
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
%
%
%
BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd.
%
%
%
BlackRock (Singapore) Limited
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
BlackRock, Inc.
%
%
%
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
%
%
%
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
%
%
%
BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC
%
%
%
BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC
%
%
%
BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.
%
%
%
BlackRock Fund Advisors
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
BlackRock, Inc.
%
%
%
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
%
%
%
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
%
%
%
BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC
%
%
%
Name
% of voting rights.
% of voting rights through.
Total of both (if at.
(if at least.
instruments (if at least.
least 5% or more)
3% or more)
5% or more)
BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC
%
%
%
BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.
%
%
%
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
BlackRock, Inc.
%
%
%
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
%
%
%
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
%
%
%
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
%
%
%
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
%
%
%
BlackRock Australia Holdco Pty. Ltd.
%
%
%
BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
BlackRock, Inc.
%
%
%
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
%
%
%
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
%
%
%
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
%
%
%
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
%
%
%
BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd.
%
%
%
BlackRock HK Holdco Limited
%
%
%
BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
BlackRock, Inc.
%
%
%
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
%
%
%
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
%
%
%
BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC
%
%
%
BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC
%
%
%
Name
% of voting rights.
% of voting rights through.
Total of both (if at.
(if at least.
instruments (if at least.
least 5% or more)
3% or more)
5% or more)
BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.
%
%
%
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association
%
%
%
SAE Liquidity Fund (GenPar), LLC
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
BlackRock, Inc.
%
%
%
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
%
%
%
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
%
%
%
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
%
%
%
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
%
%
%
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
%
%
%
BlackRock Canada Holdings LP
%
%
%
BlackRock Canada Holdings ULC
%
%
%
BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
BlackRock, Inc.
%
%
%
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
%
%
%
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
%
%
%
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
%
%
%
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
%
%
%
BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd.
%
%
%
BlackRock HK Holdco Limited
%
%
%
BlackRock Lux Finco S. a r.l.
%
%
%
BlackRock Japan Holdings GK
%
%
%
BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
BlackRock, Inc.
%
%
%
