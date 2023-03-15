Beiersdorf : Sustainability Highlight Report 2022 (Consumer Business Segment)

SUSTAINABILITY HIGHLIGHT REPORT 2022

About this Report

FORMULA FOR SUSTAINABLE PROGRESS: With our CARE BEYOND SKIN Sustainability Agenda, sustainable development and thus constant change are firmly anchored processes in our company.

For nearly 20 years, we have kept our stakeholders informed of our strategic goals and progress on an annual basis through a variety of channels. This report summarizes the Consumer Business Segment's remarkable initiatives and measures from 2022.

TRANSPARENT & COMPARABLE: The Non- financial Statement (NFS) of the Beiersdorf Group (Consumer and tesa business segments) and Beiersdorf AG is published as part of the Annual Report. Here we report comprehensively in accordance with Germany's CSR Directive Implementation Act. We also follow guidelines set by the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI).

The Consumer Business Segment's GRI Index for 2022 can be downloaded separately.

UP TO DATE: We are moving steadily and dynamically towards sustainability. We provide up­ -to-date information on what we are working on and the progress we are making on our Sustainability website. The "Reporting" section contains reports from previous years and other relevant documents on the subject.

Further information and key figures can be found here: