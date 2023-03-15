Beiersdorf : Sustainability Highlight Report 2022 (Consumer Business Segment)

possible score of a 'Triple A'. It is a great honor and a strong motivation to be acknowledged as one of the leading companies.
This milestone shows the true impact of our CARE BEYOND SKIN Sustainability Agenda: Established in 2020, it has successfully driven the
transformationacross our whole com- pany, and we are creating an impact for our consumers, the environment and society.
Speaking of our consumers: To transform our skin care products to more sustainable offers is key. And,
we have made great progress on that. One 'hero' product of 2022 has been NIVEA Soft with its more climate-friendlyformula. To get there has been an intense, and at times
challenging journey. How do you
transform an iconic product that is used by millions of consumers around the world and loved for its sensorial experience? Changing its formula
to 95% renewable ingredients, 98% biodegradability and a 39% lower CO2 footprint has been the mission of our R&D teams - and they did a tremendous job. Innovations like this create a true impact for our planet, our climate, and our consumers.
To decarbonize our business is our top priority and we delivered strong results in 2022: -17% absolute CO2 emission reduction (vs. 2018). This is
a fantastic step forward and it shows proof that we are well on track with our 'Climate Care' approach. Not only do we have one of the most ambitious targets in our industry, but we also implement significant measures to deliver against our 2025 target of achieving a 30% CO2 emissions reduction in absolute terms and across our entire value chain (including Scope 1, 2 and 3).
Of course, we also drive sustainability beyond our own business. Looking at 2022, the EcoBeauty Score
Consortium is an excellent example of how we are transforming the industry. This unique collaboration of more than 60 cosmetics industry stakeholders aims to introduce a scoring system that displays a product's sustainability performance. An important step towards more transparency that will allow consumers to make more sustainable choices. I am looking forward to seeing the first visible impacts in 2023.
Also, in societal engagement, we took bold action in 2022. With our commitment to empower girls and
young women, we are taking an active role in building a more inclusive society. I am proud that we have prolonged our partnerships with the NGOs Ashoka, CARE and Plan International who are driving our projects on the ground in Europe, Africa and Latin America. Through our support, we could already reach more than 231,000 people until the end of 2022. I am delighted to continue this important work jointly with our partners, including the expansion of projects to Asia.
Looking ahead, challenges will increase, and it will not be an easy
journey . I am sure that - despite our good progress and the strong impact we are making with our CARE BEYOND SKIN Sustainability Agenda - we will face tough challenges in the future. Today, we are working hard to deliver towards our 2025 targets, which are ambitious, but achievable.
Looking beyond this timeline, we will have to tackle much higher ambitions.
To reach net-zero emissions will be the task in the decades to come. We will be able to do it - I am sure
of that - because we can build on a strong history of innovation, deep passion, great team spirit, and intensive collaborative efforts - all of which are essential for a true sustainability transformation.
A big Thank You to all Beiersdorfers
and our partners to deliver such great progress. I am happy to see the motivation of our teams throughout
our company, who are challenging the status quo, who are driving projects forward, who are bringing new ideas and who are making our transformation happen every day. This 'change for the better' requires all of us to come together, with a can-do mindset and cross-functional effort at all levels. I look forward to continuing
this journey together with all of you in this spirit.
Please enjoy reading this report. Your feedback and comments are highly welcome.
Vincent Warnery, CEO