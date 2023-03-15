Advanced search
    BEI   DE0005200000

BEIERSDORF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(BEI)
  Report
2023-03-15
111.85 EUR   -0.49%
Beiersdorf : Sustainability Highlight Report 2022 (Consumer Business Segment)

03/15/2023
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FORMULA FOR

SUSTAINABLE PROGRESS

SUSTAINABILITY HIGHLIGHT

REPORT 2022

SUSTAINABILITY HIGHLIGHT REPORT 2022

4 Foreword

BEIERSDORF AT A GLANCE

10

Our

Sustainability

Agenda

11

Our Partnerships

12

Our Sustainability Targets & Progress

INNOVATING WITH CARE

16

Environmentally

Friendly Product

Innovations

17

Green Labs

CLIMATE

CARE

20

Three Steps to Achieve Net-zero

21

Fewer Resources for Increased Climate Action

CARING FOR WATER

24

Our Water Strategy

25

Sustainable

Water Management

2

SOURCING

WITH CARE

28

Responsible Use

of Palm (Kernel) Oil

29

Empowering

Women in the Shea

Supply Chain

INCLUSIVE

CARE

32

Our Employee

Networks

33

Social Responsibility

34

Empowering Girls

36 Outlook

38 Contact

39 Imprint

SUSTAINABILITY HIGHLIGHT REPORT 2022

About this Report

FORMULA FOR SUSTAINABLE PROGRESS: With our CARE BEYOND SKIN Sustainability Agenda, sustainable development and thus constant change are firmly anchored processes in our company.

For nearly 20 years, we have kept our stakeholders informed of our strategic goals and progress on an annual basis through a variety of channels. This report summarizes the Consumer Business Segment's remarkable initiatives and measures from 2022.

TRANSPARENT & COMPARABLE: The Non- financial Statement (NFS) of the Beiersdorf Group (Consumer and tesa business segments) and Beiersdorf AG is published as part of the Annual Report. Here we report comprehensively in accordance with Germany's CSR Directive Implementation Act. We also follow guidelines set by the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI).

The Consumer Business Segment's GRI Index for 2022 can be downloaded separately.

UP TO DATE: We are moving steadily and dynamically towards sustainability. We provide up­ -to-date information on what we are working on and the progress we are making on our Sustainability website. The "Reporting" section contains reports from previous years and other relevant documents on the subject.

Further information and key figures can be found here:

3

SUSTAINABILITY HIGHLIGHT REPORT 2022

Dear Readers,

Reflecting on the past year, it was a tough one - with multiple crises around the world that have saddened and touched us. We were able as Beiersdorf to act on them and provide our support. One crisis above all stands out, however, persistently ongoing and affecting us all: the global climate crisis and its effects.

This emergency needs our profound action, and I am pleased to highlight

some of our sustainability milestones of 2022 in this report.

First, I am extremely proud of our 'CDP Triple A' score, that we accomplished in 2022 for the first time.

This is an extraordinary, cross-functional achievement that proves that we are effectively 'transforming the norm'. More than 15,000 companies worldwide reported their data - only 13 companies achieved this highest

A big Thank

You to all

Beiersdorfers and

our partners for delivering such great progress in 2022."

Vincent Warnery,

CEO

4

SUSTAINABILITY HIGHLIGHT REPORT 2022

possible score of a 'Triple A'. It is a great honor and a strong motivation to be acknowledged as one of the leading companies.

This milestone shows the true impact of our CARE BEYOND SKIN Sustainability Agenda: Established in 2020, it has successfully driven the

transformation­across our whole com- pany, and we are creating an impact for our consumers, the environment and society.

Speaking of our consumers: To transform our skin care products to more sustainable offers is key. And,

we have made great progress on that. One 'hero' product of 2022 has been NIVEA Soft with its more climate-friendlyformula. To get there has been an intense, and at times

challenging journey. How do you

transform an iconic product­ that is used by millions of consumers around the world and loved for its sensorial experience? Changing its formula

to 95% renewable ingredients, 98% biodegradability and a 39% lower CO2 footprint has been the mission of our R&D teams - and they did a tremendous job. Innovations like this create a true impact for our planet, our climate, and our ­consumers.

To decarbonize our business is our top priority and we delivered strong results in 2022: -17% absolute CO2 emission reduction (vs. 2018). This is

a fantastic step forward and it shows proof that we are well on track with our 'Climate Care' approach. Not only do we have one of the most ambitious targets in our industry, but we also implement significant measures to deliver against our 2025 target of achieving a 30% CO2 emissions reduction in absolute terms and across our entire value chain (including Scope 1, 2 and 3).

Of course, we also drive sustainability beyond our own business. Looking at 2022, the EcoBeauty Score

­Consortium is an excellent example of how we are transforming the industry. This unique collaboration of more than 60 cosmetics industry stakeholders aims to introduce a scoring system that displays a product's sustainability performance. An important step towards more transparency that will allow consumers to make more sustainable choices. I am looking forward to seeing the first visible impacts in 2023.

Also, in societal engagement, we took bold action in 2022. With our commitment to empower girls and

young women, we are taking an active role in building a more inclusive society. I am proud that we have prolonged our partnerships with the NGOs Ashoka, CARE and Plan International who are driving our projects on the ground in Europe, Africa and Latin America. Through our support, we could already reach more than 231,000 people until the end of 2022. I am delighted to continue this important work jointly with our partners, including the expansion of projects to Asia.

Looking ahead, challenges will increase, and it will not be an easy

journey­ . I am sure that - despite our good progress and the strong impact we are making with our CARE BEYOND­ SKIN Sustainability Agenda - we will face tough challenges in the future. Today, we are working hard to deliver towards our 2025 targets, which are ambitious, but achievable.

Looking beyond this timeline, we will have to tackle much higher ambitions.

To reach net-zero emissions will be the task in the decades to come. We will be able to do it - I am sure

of that - because we can build on a strong history of innovation, deep passion, great team spirit, and intensive collaborative efforts - all of which are essential for a true sustainability transformation.

A big Thank You to all Beiersdorfers­

and our partners to deliver such great progress. I am happy to see the motivation of our teams throughout

our company, who are challenging the status quo, who are driving projects forward, who are bringing new ideas and who are making our transformation happen every day. This 'change for the better' requires all of us to come together, with a can-do mindset and cross-functional effort at all levels. I look forward to continuing­

this journey together with all of you in this spirit.

Please enjoy reading this report. Your feedback and comments are highly welcome.

Vincent Warnery, CEO

5

Disclaimer

Beiersdorf AG published this content on 15 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2023 10:09:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
