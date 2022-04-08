Log in
    BEI   DE0005200000

BEIERSDORF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(BEI)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04/08 08:39:03 am EDT
97.70 EUR   -0.20%
04/07BEIERSDORF : An Industry Pioneer
PU
04/07BEIERSDORF AG : Bernstein reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
04/06BEIERSDORF AG : UBS reiterates its Sell rating
MD
Beiersdorf : TikTok influencer @notselma meets Vincent Warnery

04/08/2022 | 08:10am EDT
"I like self-confident people who bring a fresh perspective and have something to say. That's why I recently invited Selma to our headquarters," says Vincent Warnery. And he adds with a wink, "After all, it's never wrong to know your competitors for a highly coveted job." After interviewing the CEO about his professional background, Selma took out her iPad and presented him the design sketches. Afterwards, Vincent Warnery offered Selma to "test sit" in his CEO chair. The young influencer, who is currently in the last semester of high school, took home a lesson of weight - the 400-plus page book on Beiersdorf's history. "A little more background knowledge certainly can't hurt," the executive-to-be revealed to her TikTok community, which is more used to moving images. After her visit at the CEO office, Selma went on a tour to Hamburg's city center - to the NIVEA and Labello Pride Shooting in the Studio NX, followed by a visit to the NIVEA Haus.

Here you can see what Selma discussed with Vincent Warnery in his office and what she experienced at NIVEA:

Disclaimer

Beiersdorf AG published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 12:09:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 8 226 M 8 970 M 8 970 M
Net income 2022 728 M 793 M 793 M
Net cash 2022 3 611 M 3 937 M 3 937 M
P/E ratio 2022 30,5x
Yield 2022 0,72%
Capitalization 22 206 M 24 213 M 24 213 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,26x
EV / Sales 2023 2,12x
Nbr of Employees 20 567
Free-Float 38,8%
Managers and Directors
Vincent Warnery Chairman-Executive Board
Astrid Hermann Chief Financial Officer
Reinhard Pöllath Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gitta Neufang Manager-Research Diseased Skin
Manuela Rousseau Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BEIERSDORF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT8.32%24 213
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-2.89%380 798
UNILEVER PLC-11.22%117 045
THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.-27.87%95 771
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY-5.77%67 601
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED-8.25%66 994