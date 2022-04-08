Beiersdorf : TikTok influencer @notselma meets Vincent Warnery

"I like self-confident people who bring a fresh perspective and have something to say. That's why I recently invited Selma to our headquarters," says Vincent Warnery. And he adds with a wink, "After all, it's never wrong to know your competitors for a highly coveted job." After interviewing the CEO about his professional background, Selma took out her iPad and presented him the design sketches. Afterwards, Vincent Warnery offered Selma to "test sit" in his CEO chair. The young influencer, who is currently in the last semester of high school, took home a lesson of weight - the 400-plus page book on Beiersdorf's history. "A little more background knowledge certainly can't hurt," the executive-to-be revealed to her TikTok community, which is more used to moving images. After her visit at the CEO office, Selma went on a tour to Hamburg's city center - to the NIVEA and Labello Pride Shooting in the Studio NX, followed by a visit to the NIVEA Haus.

