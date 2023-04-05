Beiersdorf raises sales forecast after robust start to the year

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Consumer goods group Beiersdorf grew strongly at the start of the year thanks to a well-performing skin care business. As a result, the Group raised its forecast for sales development in the current year. Sales in the first quarter rose organically, i.e. adjusted for currency effects and acquisitions and disposals of business units, by 12.2 percent to just under 2.5 billion euros, the company announced in Hamburg on Wednesday. This was more than the capital market had expected. The skin care business with brands such as Nivea, Eucerin and La Prairie grew organically by 14.8 percent, while the adhesives business Tesa increased sales by 0.9 percent. The Dax-listed share then briefly rose by 2.6 percent, setting a record, before giving up some of its gains.

For 2022, Beiersdorf now expects organic growth in the mid- to high-single-digit percentage range for both the Group and the consumer division. Previously, management had held out the prospect of growth in the mid-single-digit percentage range in each case.

For Tesa, Beiersdorf confirmed a mid-single-digit percentage sales growth target for 2023. The earnings forecast was also reaffirmed, with the adjusted margin before interest and taxes (EBIT) expected to remain slightly above the previous year's level of 13.2 percent. Beiersdorf plans to present details on April 26 with its quarterly report./nas/mis