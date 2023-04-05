Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BEI   DE0005200000

BEIERSDORF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(BEI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  08:47:40 2023-04-05 am EDT
122.18 EUR   +1.05%
08:38aBeiersdorf raises sales forecast after robust start to the year
DP
08:27aBeiersdorf 1Q Sales Rose, Lifts 2023 Sales Guidance
DJ
07:56aBEIERSDORF AG : Bernstein reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
Beiersdorf raises sales forecast after robust start to the year

04/05/2023 | 08:38am EDT
HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Consumer goods group Beiersdorf grew strongly at the start of the year thanks to a well-performing skin care business. As a result, the Group raised its forecast for sales development in the current year. Sales in the first quarter rose organically, i.e. adjusted for currency effects and acquisitions and disposals of business units, by 12.2 percent to just under 2.5 billion euros, the company announced in Hamburg on Wednesday. This was more than the capital market had expected. The skin care business with brands such as Nivea, Eucerin and La Prairie grew organically by 14.8 percent, while the adhesives business Tesa increased sales by 0.9 percent. The Dax-listed share then briefly rose by 2.6 percent, setting a record, before giving up some of its gains.

For 2022, Beiersdorf now expects organic growth in the mid- to high-single-digit percentage range for both the Group and the consumer division. Previously, management had held out the prospect of growth in the mid-single-digit percentage range in each case.

For Tesa, Beiersdorf confirmed a mid-single-digit percentage sales growth target for 2023. The earnings forecast was also reaffirmed, with the adjusted margin before interest and taxes (EBIT) expected to remain slightly above the previous year's level of 13.2 percent. Beiersdorf plans to present details on April 26 with its quarterly report./nas/mis


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BEIERSDORF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT 1.28% 122 Delayed Quote.12.78%
DAX -0.50% 15523.21 Delayed Quote.12.07%
Financials
Sales 2023 9 247 M 10 134 M 10 134 M
Net income 2023 866 M 949 M 949 M
Net cash 2023 4 602 M 5 044 M 5 044 M
P/E ratio 2023 31,4x
Yield 2023 0,61%
Capitalization 27 422 M 30 052 M 30 052 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,47x
EV / Sales 2024 2,28x
Nbr of Employees 21 401
Free-Float 38,8%
Chart BEIERSDORF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Duration : Period :
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEIERSDORF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 120,90 €
Average target price 114,95 €
Spread / Average Target -4,92%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vincent Warnery Chairman-Executive Board
Astrid Hermann Chief Financial Officer
Reinhard Pöllath Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gitta Neufang Manager-Research Diseased Skin
Manuela Rousseau Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BEIERSDORF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT12.78%30 052
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-0.88%354 414
UNILEVER PLC0.99%133 266
ESTEE LAUDER-1.43%87 362
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED-0.93%72 522
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY-5.15%62 186
