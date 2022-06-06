Beiersdorf to Replace Delivery Hero on Germany's DAX

By Cristina Roca

Beiersdorf AG will take Delivery Hero SE's place on the DAX index, Germany stock-exchange operator Deutsche Boerse AG said late on Friday.

Shares in the maker of personal-care products will trade on the blue-chip index as of June 20, while those of Delivery Hero will be relegated to the MDAX index.

The DAX has 40 constituents. They are chosen based on their free-float market capitalization, which is reviewed every three months, Deutsche Boerse said.

