    BEI   DE0005200000

BEIERSDORF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(BEI)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  06/06 01:43:16 am EDT
96.79 EUR   +0.91%
01:26aBeiersdorf to Replace Delivery Hero on Germany's DAX
DJ
01:23aBeiersdorf To Replace Delivery Hero In DAX Index
MT
05/24BEIERSDORF AG : Raised to Buy by Warburg Research
MD
Beiersdorf to Replace Delivery Hero on Germany's DAX

06/06/2022 | 01:26am EDT
By Cristina Roca


Beiersdorf AG will take Delivery Hero SE's place on the DAX index, Germany stock-exchange operator Deutsche Boerse AG said late on Friday.

Shares in the maker of personal-care products will trade on the blue-chip index as of June 20, while those of Delivery Hero will be relegated to the MDAX index.

The DAX has 40 constituents. They are chosen based on their free-float market capitalization, which is reviewed every three months, Deutsche Boerse said.


Write to Cristina Roca at cristina.roca@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-06-22 0125ET

