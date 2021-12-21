Log in
    BEI   DE0005200000

BEIERSDORF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(BEI)
  Report
Beiersdorf : to acquire Chantecaille

12/21/2021 | 04:20pm EST
Today, Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, Hamburg, via a group company entered into an agreement with the shareholders of Chantecaille Beaute Inc., USA, for the acquisition of the Chantecaille prestige skin care business. Depending on the future development of the Chantecaille business, the enterprise value is between USD 590 million and USD 690 million.

Through the acquisition of Chantecaille, Beiersdorf will complement its position in the premium skin care segment and seeks to enhance growth in particular in North America and the Asian markets. In 2021, it is expected that Chantecaille will generate global sales in excess of USD 100 million.

The completion of the transaction is subject to merger control clearance as well as further customary closing conditions and is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022.

Disclaimer

Beiersdorf AG published this content on 21 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2021 21:19:17 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Analyst Recommendations on BEIERSDORF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 7 615 M 8 583 M 8 583 M
Net income 2021 664 M 748 M 748 M
Net cash 2021 3 232 M 3 643 M 3 643 M
P/E ratio 2021 30,2x
Yield 2021 0,79%
Capitalization 20 119 M 22 669 M 22 676 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,22x
EV / Sales 2022 2,02x
Nbr of Employees 20 465
Free-Float 38,8%
Chart BEIERSDORF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Duration : Period :
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEIERSDORF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 88,58 €
Average target price 102,30 €
Spread / Average Target 15,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vincent Warnery Chairman-Executive Board
Astrid Hermann Chief Financial Officer
Reinhard Pöllath Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gitta Neufang Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Manuela Rousseau Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BEIERSDORF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT-6.21%22 708
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY13.45%382 013
UNILEVER PLC-9.35%134 805
THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.29.81%124 376
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED-5.01%70 319
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY-3.54%69 552