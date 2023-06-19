Advanced search
    BEI   DE0005200000

BEIERSDORF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(BEI)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:45:32 2023-06-19 am EDT
122.63 EUR   +1.72%
04:06aSocGen turns Beiersdorf to 'Buy' - target raised to 139 euros
03:34aBEIERSDORF AG : JP Morgan sticks Neutral
01:37aBEIERSDORF AG : Jefferies reiterates its Buy rating
SocGen turns Beiersdorf to 'Buy' - target raised to 139 euros

06/19/2023 | 04:06am EDT
PARIS (dpa-AFX Broker) - French major bank Societe Generale (SocGen) has raised its rating on Beiersdorf shares by two notches from "Sell" to "Buy". Analyst David Hayes increased the price target from 112 to 139 euros in a study published on Monday. After a detailed analysis, the expert is very optimistic about the growth dynamics of the Nivea brand. In addition, the ambitions with La Prairie and the trends in dermacosmetics supported. Hayes still considers market expectations to be conservative./ag/ajx

Publication of the original study: 16.06.2023 / 17:56 / CET

First disclosure of original study: 19.06.2023 / time not specified in study / time zone not specified in study

© dpa-AFX 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 9 398 M 10 266 M 10 266 M
Net income 2023 880 M 961 M 961 M
Net cash 2023 4 849 M 5 297 M 5 297 M
P/E ratio 2023 30,8x
Yield 2023 0,62%
Capitalization 27 343 M 29 870 M 29 870 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,39x
EV / Sales 2024 2,23x
Nbr of Employees 21 401
Free-Float 38,8%
Technical analysis trends BEIERSDORF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 120,55 €
Average target price 123,18 €
Spread / Average Target 2,18%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vincent Warnery Chairman-Executive Board
Astrid Hermann Chief Financial Officer
Reinhard Pöllath Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gitta Neufang Manager-Research Diseased Skin
Manuela Rousseau Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BEIERSDORF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT12.45%29 870
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-1.33%352 461
UNILEVER PLC-2.93%130 891
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED6.08%77 870
ESTEE LAUDER-17.80%72 894
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY-1.28%64 524
