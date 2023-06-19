SocGen turns Beiersdorf to 'Buy' - target raised to 139 euros

PARIS (dpa-AFX Broker) - French major bank Societe Generale (SocGen) has raised its rating on Beiersdorf shares by two notches from "Sell" to "Buy". Analyst David Hayes increased the price target from 112 to 139 euros in a study published on Monday. After a detailed analysis, the expert is very optimistic about the growth dynamics of the Nivea brand. In addition, the ambitions with La Prairie and the trends in dermacosmetics supported. Hayes still considers market expectations to be conservative./ag/ajx

Publication of the original study: 16.06.2023 / 17:56 / CET

First disclosure of original study: 19.06.2023 / time not specified in study / time zone not specified in study

