    BEI   DE0005200000

BEIERSDORF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(BEI)
Delayed Xetra  -  11:35:12 2023-06-06 am EDT
119.25 EUR   -0.08%
06/06Tchibo plans to cut around 300 jobs
DP
05/31Beiersdorf : Making palm oil cultivation more sustainable
PU
05/26Summer time is sun protection time - even more important in climate change?
DP
Tchibo plans to cut around 300 jobs

06/06/2023 | 11:37pm EDT
HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Hamburg-based retail group and coffee roaster Tchibo plans to cut around 300 jobs by the end of the year. This will also affect the administration in Hamburg, a company spokesman told Deutsche Presse-Agentur. "After a significant increase in staff during the pandemic, we will thus return structures to pre-Corona levels." He said this is to be achieved, for example, by eliminating unfilled positions, phasing out temporary contracts and fluctuation. "However, compulsory redundancies cannot be ruled out," the spokesman said. Employees had already been informed of the plans in April.

The daily newspaper "Die Welt" had previously reported on this. The newspaper refers to an internal letter. Only a few weeks ago, the employees were informed that the usual annual salary increase would not take place this year.

The coffee company still has around 7100 employees in Germany, and together with its international business, it has more than 11,000 jobs. Tchibo is wholly owned by the Maxingvest holding company, in which part of the Herz family from Hamburg has pooled its holdings. Maxingvest's second mainstay is its majority shareholding in Hamburg-based Nivea manufacturer and DAX-listed Beiersdorf (a good 51 percent), which also includes adhesive film producer Tesa./klm/DP/zb


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BEIERSDORF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT -0.08% 119.25 Delayed Quote.11.24%
DAX 0.18% 15992.44 Delayed Quote.14.86%
Financials
Sales 2023 9 384 M 10 030 M 10 030 M
Net income 2023 879 M 940 M 940 M
Net cash 2023 4 847 M 5 180 M 5 180 M
P/E ratio 2023 30,6x
Yield 2023 0,63%
Capitalization 27 048 M 28 910 M 28 910 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,37x
EV / Sales 2024 2,20x
Nbr of Employees 21 401
Free-Float 38,8%
Chart BEIERSDORF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Duration : Period :
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEIERSDORF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 119,25 €
Average target price 123,09 €
Spread / Average Target 3,22%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vincent Warnery Chairman-Executive Board
Astrid Hermann Chief Financial Officer
Reinhard Pöllath Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gitta Neufang Manager-Research Diseased Skin
Manuela Rousseau Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BEIERSDORF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT11.24%28 999
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-3.71%343 976
UNILEVER PLC-2.65%127 161
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED5.09%76 754
ESTEE LAUDER-25.03%64 724
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY-3.48%63 255
