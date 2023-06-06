HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Hamburg-based retail group and coffee roaster Tchibo plans to cut around 300 jobs by the end of the year. This will also affect the administration in Hamburg, a company spokesman told Deutsche Presse-Agentur. "After a significant increase in staff during the pandemic, we will thus return structures to pre-Corona levels." He said this is to be achieved, for example, by eliminating unfilled positions, phasing out temporary contracts and fluctuation. "However, compulsory redundancies cannot be ruled out," the spokesman said. Employees had already been informed of the plans in April.

The daily newspaper "Die Welt" had previously reported on this. The newspaper refers to an internal letter. Only a few weeks ago, the employees were informed that the usual annual salary increase would not take place this year.

The coffee company still has around 7100 employees in Germany, and together with its international business, it has more than 11,000 jobs. Tchibo is wholly owned by the Maxingvest holding company, in which part of the Herz family from Hamburg has pooled its holdings. Maxingvest's second mainstay is its majority shareholding in Hamburg-based Nivea manufacturer and DAX-listed Beiersdorf (a good 51 percent), which also includes adhesive film producer Tesa./klm/DP/zb