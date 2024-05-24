New network meta-analysis demonstrates favorable progression-free survival for patients treated with BRUKINSA vs other BTKi's Analysis of Kaiser Permanente database shows BRUKINSA effective and generally well tolerated, including in patients switching to BRUKINSA from ibrutinib ALPINE post hoc analysis shows less frequent initiation of new antihypertensives or a new class of antihypertensives in patients treated with BRUKINSA vs. ibrutinib

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ: BGNE; HKEX: 06160; SSE: 688235), a global oncology company, today announced the presentation of new analyses for BRUKINSA® (zanubrutinib) at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting in Chicago, May 31 - June 4, 2024. The presentations highlight analyses of the efficacy and safety of BRUKINSA compared to other Bruton’s tyrosine kinase inhibitors (BTKis) used to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL).

“At this year’s ASCO, multiple presentations continue to add to our extensive body of evidence demonstrating BRUKINSA’s uniquely differentiated clinical profile,” Mehrdad Mobasher, M.D., M.P.H., Chief Medical Officer, Hematology at BeiGene. “These new analyses, which highlight improved PFS and response rates and a low usage of antihypertensive medicines, provide valuable insights for oncologists to consider when making treatment decisions for their patients with CLL and SLL.”

BRUKINSA Survival and Response Rates for CLL vs. Acalabrutinib and other BTKis in a Network Meta-Analysis

A network meta-analysis evaluated the relative efficacy of available treatments for patients with high-risk relapsed/refractory (R/R) CLL using data from three randomized controlled clinical trials: ALPINE, ELEVATE-RR and ASCEND. The analysis found a statistically significant improvement in PFS for BRUKINSA over acalabrutinib in high-risk patients and a trend toward improvement in overall survival (OS), overall response (ORR) and complete response (CR). BRUKINSA led to statistically significant improvements in PFS, as well as a trend toward improvement in OS, vs. ibrutinib and bendamustine + rituximab/idelalisib + rituximab (BR/IR).

“Given the lack of head-to-head trials comparing BTK inhibitors in high-risk R/R CLL patients, we undertook a network meta-analysis to estimate the relative efficacy of available treatments,” said Mazyar Shadman, M.D. M.P.H, Associate Professor and Innovators Network Endowed Chair, Assistant Medical Director, Cellular Immunotherapy, Fred Hutch Cancer Center and University of Washington. “We found zanubrutinib to be the most efficacious BTKi for patients with high-risk R/R CLL, offering significantly delayed disease progression and favorable response compared with the other BTKi treatments in the analysis, including acalabrutinib.”

Network meta-analyses are intended to be hypothesis-generating, and do not establish superior efficacy or safety of one drug over another. Results should be viewed in the context of analysis limitations and available randomized clinical trial data.

BRUKINSA Effective and Generally Well-Tolerated for Patients with CLL/SLL Regardless of Prior Ibrutinib Use

A retrospective analysis assessed treatment patterns, treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAEs), treatment-limiting adverse events (TLAEs) and treatment-related mortality among patients with CLL/SLL treated at Kaiser Permanente Northern California. Among 281 patients who received BRUKINSA, 190 switched from ibrutinib and 91 received only BRUKINSA, with a median follow up of 24.4 and 8.2 months, respectively. Similar TEAE rates were seen with both BTKi therapies, with lower TLAE rates with BRUKINSA. Cardiac TLAE and non-TLAE rates overall were higher with ibrutinib than BRUKINSA, and the rates decreased after switching to BRUKINSA. There were no reports of treatment-related deaths.

ALPINE Post Hoc Analysis Shows Less Frequent Initiation of Anti-hypertensive Medications in Patients Treated with BRUKINSA vs. Ibrutinib

A post-hoc analysis of the ALPINE clinical trial data evaluated the risk of developing hypertension based on initiation of anti-hypertensive medications among patients with CLL/SLL treated with BRUKINSA vs. ibrutinib. The analysis found that initiation of new anti-hypertensives or a new class of anti-hypertensives occurred less frequently in the BRUKINSA arm vs. the ibrutinib arm. In addition, initiation of anti-hypertensives occurred sooner for patients treated with ibrutinib vs. BRUKINSA. Data from this analysis provide important insights when evaluating the overall safety profile of individual BTKi treatments.

About BRUKINSA® (zanubrutinib)

BRUKINSA is a small molecule inhibitor of Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK) designed to deliver complete and sustained inhibition of the BTK protein by optimizing bioavailability, half-life, and selectivity. With differentiated pharmacokinetics compared with other approved BTK inhibitors, BRUKINSA has been demonstrated to inhibit the proliferation of malignant B cells within a number of disease-relevant tissues.

U.S. Indications and Important Safety Information for BRUKINSA (zanubrutinib)

INDICATIONS

BRUKINSA is a kinase inhibitor indicated for the treatment of adult patients with:

Chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) or small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL).

Waldenström’s macroglobulinemia (WM).

Mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) who have received at least one prior therapy.

Relapsed or refractory marginal zone lymphoma (MZL) who have received at least one anti-CD20-based regimen.

Relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL), in combination with obinutuzumab, after two or more lines of systemic therapy.

The MCL, MZL and FL indications are approved under accelerated approval based on overall response rate and durability of response. Continued approval for these indications may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in confirmatory trials.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Warnings and Precautions

Hemorrhage

Fatal and serious hemorrhage has occurred in patients with hematological malignancies treated with BRUKINSA. Grade 3 or higher hemorrhage including intracranial and gastrointestinal hemorrhage, hematuria, and hemothorax was reported in 3.8% of patients treated with BRUKINSA in clinical trials, with fatalities occurring in 0.2% of patients. Bleeding of any grade, excluding purpura and petechiae, occurred in 32% of patients.

Bleeding has occurred in patients with and without concomitant antiplatelet or anticoagulation therapy. Coadministration of BRUKINSA with antiplatelet or anticoagulant medications may further increase the risk of hemorrhage.

Monitor for signs and symptoms of bleeding. Discontinue BRUKINSA if intracranial hemorrhage of any grade occurs. Consider the benefit-risk of withholding BRUKINSA for 3-7 days before and after surgery depending upon the type of surgery and the risk of bleeding.

Infections

Fatal and serious infections (including bacterial, viral, or fungal infections) and opportunistic infections have occurred in patients with hematological malignancies treated with BRUKINSA. Grade 3 or higher infections occurred in 26% of patients, most commonly pneumonia (7.9%), with fatal infections occurring in 3.2% of patients. Infections due to hepatitis B virus (HBV) reactivation have occurred.

Consider prophylaxis for herpes simplex virus, pneumocystis jirovecii pneumonia, and other infections according to standard of care in patients who are at increased risk for infections. Monitor and evaluate patients for fever or other signs and symptoms of infection and treat appropriately.

Cytopenias

Grade 3 or 4 cytopenias, including neutropenia (21%), thrombocytopenia (8%) and anemia (8%) based on laboratory measurements, developed in patients treated with BRUKINSA. Grade 4 neutropenia occurred in 10% of patients, and Grade 4 thrombocytopenia occurred in 2.5% of patients.

Monitor complete blood counts regularly during treatment and interrupt treatment, reduce the dose, or discontinue treatment as warranted. Treat using growth factor or transfusions, as needed.

Second Primary Malignancies

Second primary malignancies, including non-skin carcinoma, have occurred in 14% of patients treated with BRUKINSA. The most frequent second primary malignancy was non-melanoma skin cancers (8%), followed by other solid tumors in 7% of the patients (including melanoma in 1% of patients) and hematologic malignancies (0.7%). Advise patients to use sun protection and monitor patients for the development of second primary malignancies.

Cardiac Arrhythmias

Serious cardiac arrhythmias have occurred in patients treated with BRUKINSA. Atrial fibrillation and atrial flutter were reported in 4.4% patients treated with BRUKINSA, including Grade 3 or higher cases in 1.9% of patients. Patients with cardiac risk factors, hypertension, and acute infections may be at increased risk. Grade 3 or higher ventricular arrhythmias were reported in 0.3% of patients.

Monitor for signs and symptoms of cardiac arrhythmias (e.g., palpitations, dizziness, syncope, dyspnea, chest discomfort), manage appropriately, and consider the risks and benefits of continued BRUKINSA treatment.

Embryo-Fetal Toxicity

Based on findings in animals, BRUKINSA can cause fetal harm when administered to a pregnant woman. Administration of zanubrutinib to pregnant rats during the period of organogenesis caused embryo-fetal toxicity, including malformations at exposures that were 5 times higher than those reported in patients at the recommended dose of 160 mg twice daily. Advise women to avoid becoming pregnant while taking BRUKINSA and for 1 week after the last dose. Advise men to avoid fathering a child during treatment and for 1 week after the last dose. If this drug is used during pregnancy, or if the patient becomes pregnant while taking this drug, the patient should be apprised of the potential hazard to a fetus.

Adverse Reactions

The most common adverse reactions (≥30%), including laboratory abnormalities, in patients who received BRUKINSA (N=1729) are decreased neutrophil count (51%), decreased platelet count (41%), upper respiratory tract infection (38%), hemorrhage (32%), and musculoskeletal pain (31%).

Drug Interactions

CYP3A Inhibitors: When BRUKINSA is co-administered with a strong CYP3A inhibitor, reduce BRUKINSA dose to 80 mg once daily. For coadministration with a moderate CYP3A inhibitor, reduce BRUKINSA dose to 80 mg twice daily.

CYP3A Inducers: Avoid coadministration with strong or moderate CYP3A inducers. Dose adjustment may be recommended with moderate CYP3A inducers.

Specific Populations

Hepatic Impairment: The recommended dose of BRUKINSA for patients with severe hepatic impairment is 80 mg orally twice daily.

Please see full U.S. Prescribing Information including U.S. Patient Information.

About BeiGene

BeiGene is a global oncology company that is discovering and developing innovative treatments that are more affordable and accessible to cancer patients worldwide. With a broad portfolio, we are expediting development of our diverse pipeline of novel therapeutics through our internal capabilities and collaborations. We are committed to radically improving access to medicines for far more patients who need them. Our growing global team of more than 10,000 colleagues spans five continents. To learn more about BeiGene, please visit www.beigene.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X (formerly known as Twitter), and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws, including statements regarding BRUKINSA’s differentiated clinical profile; the efficacy of zanubrutinib for patients with high-risk R/R CLL compared to other BTKi treatments; and BeiGene’s plans, commitments, aspirations, and goals under the heading “About BeiGene.” Actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including BeiGene’s ability to demonstrate the efficacy and safety of its drug candidates; the clinical results for its drug candidates, which may not support further development or marketing approval; actions of regulatory agencies, which may affect the initiation, timing, and progress of clinical trials and marketing approval; BeiGene’s ability to achieve commercial success for its marketed medicines and drug candidates, if approved; BeiGene’s ability to obtain and maintain protection of intellectual property for its medicines and technology; BeiGene’s reliance on third parties to conduct drug development, manufacturing, commercialization, and other services; BeiGene’s limited experience in obtaining regulatory approvals and commercializing pharmaceutical products; BeiGene’s ability to obtain additional funding for operations and to complete the development of its drug candidates and achieve and maintain profitability; and those risks more fully discussed in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in BeiGene’s most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in BeiGene’s subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and BeiGene undertakes no duty to update such information unless required by law.

