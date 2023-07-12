By Colin Kellaher

BeiGene on Wednesday said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has accepted its application seeking expanded approval of Brukinsa for certain patients with follicular lymphoma, the most common slow-growing non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

The Beijing biotechnology company said the application covers Brukinsa in combination with obinutuzumab for adults with relapsed or refractor follicular lymphoma after at least two prior lines of therapy.

BeiGene said the FDA has assigned a target action date in the first quarter of 2024, adding that approval would mark the fifth U.S. indication for Brukinsa.

BeiGene reported global Brukinsa sales of $211.4 million for the first quarter of the year.

