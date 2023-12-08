Item 8.01. Other Events.





On December 7, 2023, BeiGene, Ltd. (the "Company") entered into a consulting agreement (the "2024 Consulting Agreement") with Dr. Xiaodong Wang, co-founder, director and Chairman of the Scientific Advisory Board, to renew the consulting arrangement between the Company and Dr. Wang on substantially the same terms and conditions as his existing consulting agreement, which will expire on December 31, 2023. Pursuant to the 2024 Consulting Agreement, Dr. Wang will continue to provide certain scientific and strategic advisory services to the Company as requested by the Company from time to time and will continue to receive an annual fixed consulting fee of $100,000 for such services and such additional compensation, if any, that will be determined in the sole discretion of the Company, subject to compliance with the requirements of the applicable stock exchange listing rules. The 2024 Consulting Agreement will be effective from January 1, 2024 and will expire on December 31, 2026. The Company may terminate the 2024 Consulting Agreement upon 30 days' prior notice to Dr. Wang, provided that Dr. Wang will be entitled to payment for services performed prior to such date.





The foregoing description of the 2024 Consulting Agreement does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the 2024 Consulting Agreement, which the Company intends to file as an exhibit to a subsequent periodic report or on an amendment to this Current Report on Form 8-K.