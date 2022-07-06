Log in
    BGNE   US07725L1026

BEIGENE, LTD.

(BGNE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  17:53 06/07/2022 BST
172.51 USD   -11.30%
05:38pBeiGene Shares Drop 12% After Deal to License InnoRNA Technology
DJ
02:15pSECTOR UPDATE : Health Care Stocks Mixed Pre-Bell Wednesday
MT
01:21pBeiGene, InnoRNA Enter Into mRNA Research Collaboration
MT
BeiGene Shares Drop 12% After Deal to License InnoRNA Technology

07/06/2022 | 05:38pm BST
By Chris Wack


BeiGene Ltd. shares fell 12% to $171.90 after the company said it entered into a worldwide strategic collaboration with InnoRNA to use its technology platform for developing mRNA-based therapeutics.

InnoRNA will receive an upfront cash payment and will be eligible to receive additional payments based upon the achievement of certain development, regulatory, and commercial milestones, as well as tiered royalties, for the mRNA-LNP research collaboration programs.

BeiGene will hold exclusive global development and commercialization rights for the mRNA-LNP therapies jointly discovered by InnoRNA and BeiGene.

InnoRNA will receive an additional upfront cash payment and is eligible for additional milestone payments for granting BeiGene non-exclusive license to its proprietary LNP Technology platform.


Write to Chris Wack at chris.wack@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-06-22 1237ET

Financials
Sales 2022 1 426 M - 1 198 M
Net income 2022 -1 421 M - -1 194 M
Net cash 2022 2 911 M - 2 445 M
P/E ratio 2022 -13,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 20 108 M 20 108 M 16 890 M
EV / Sales 2022 12,1x
EV / Sales 2023 8,75x
Nbr of Employees 8 300
Free-Float 99,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 194,48 $
Average target price 308,10 $
Spread / Average Target 58,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John V. Oyler Director
Xiao Bin Wu President & Chief Operating Officer
Julia Wang Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Lai Wang Global Head-Research & Development
Christiane Langer Senior Vice President-Global Medical Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BEIGENE, LTD.-28.22%20 108
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-14.14%78 194
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS31.59%73 908
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-5.54%64 277
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-4.30%49 127
BIONTECH SE-37.54%39 133