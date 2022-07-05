Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. BeiGene, Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BGNE   US07725L1026

BEIGENE, LTD.

(BGNE)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-05 pm EDT
194.48 USD   +16.49%
05:34pBEIGENE : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
10:44aAsian ADRs Fall Sharply in Tuesday Trading
MT
06/30BEIGENE : Announces Late-Breaking Data at ESMO GI Showing Overall Survival Benefit for Tislelizumab Plus Chemotherapy in First-Line Advanced or Metastatic Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma - Form 8-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BeiGene : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

07/05/2022 | 05:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Wang Julia Aijun
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
BeiGene, Ltd. [BGNE] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
_____ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
Chief Financial Officer /
(Last) (First) (Middle)
C/O MOURANT GOVERNANCE SERVICES (CAYMAN) , 94 SOLARIS AVENUE
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
CAMANA BAY, GRAND CAYMAN E9 KY1-1108
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Wang Julia Aijun
C/O MOURANT GOVERNANCE SERVICES (CAYMAN)
94 SOLARIS AVENUE
CAMANA BAY, GRAND CAYMAN, E9KY1-1108

Chief Financial Officer
Signatures
/s/ Qing Nian, as Attorney-in-Fact 2022-07-05
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) Each American Depositary Share represents 13 Ordinary Shares.
(2) The sale was effected pursuant to a mandatory tax withholding provision in the Reporting Person's restricted share unit award agreement in connection with the vesting of a restricted share unit award previously granted to the Reporting Person. 1/4th of the securities will vest on each anniversary of June 30, 2020, subject to continued service. Unvested securities are subject to accelerated vesting upon certain termination events.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

BeiGene Ltd. published this content on 05 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2022 21:33:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BEIGENE, LTD.
05:34pBEIGENE : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
10:44aAsian ADRs Fall Sharply in Tuesday Trading
MT
06/30BEIGENE : Announces Late-Breaking Data at ESMO GI Showing Overall Survival Benefit for Tis..
PU
06/30BEIGENE, LTD. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06/30BeiGene Says Esophageal Cancer Combination Therapy Improved Overall Survival in Phase 3..
MT
06/30BeiGene Announces Late-Breaking Data at ESMO GI Showing Overall Survival Benefit for Ti..
BU
06/30BeiGene Announces Late-Breaking Data at ESMO GI Showing Overall Survival Benefit for Ti..
CI
06/27BeiGene Grants Share Options, Restricted Share Units
MT
06/26Antengene Corporation Limited Announces Clinical Trial Collaboration with BeiGene, Ltd...
CI
06/24Asian ADRs Climb Higher in Friday Trading
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BEIGENE, LTD.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 426 M - -
Net income 2022 -1 421 M - -
Net cash 2022 2 911 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -11,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 17 262 M 17 262 M -
EV / Sales 2022 10,1x
EV / Sales 2023 7,40x
Nbr of Employees 8 300
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart BEIGENE, LTD.
Duration : Period :
BeiGene, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEIGENE, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 166,95 $
Average target price 308,10 $
Spread / Average Target 84,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John V. Oyler Director
Xiao Bin Wu President & Chief Operating Officer
Julia Wang Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Lai Wang Global Head-Research & Development
Christiane Langer Senior Vice President-Global Medical Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BEIGENE, LTD.-38.38%17 262
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-14.12%78 219
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS30.84%73 484
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-5.72%64 152
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-4.30%47 357
BIONTECH SE-38.91%38 276