BeiGene : DATE OF AUDIT COMMITTEE MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

BeiGene, Ltd.

ϵ᏶ग़ψϞࠢʮ̡

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 06160)

DATE OF AUDIT COMMITTEE MEETING

BeiGene, Ltd. (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the audit committee of the board of directors (the "Board") will be held on March 30, 2021 (Hong Kong Time) for the purposes of, inter alia, considering and approving the annual results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended December 31, 2020 and its publication in accordance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Listing Rules"). The Company previously announced its annual results for the year ended December 31, 2020 and filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on February 25, 2021 (U.S. Eastern Time). The annual results being published by the Company in accordance with the Hong Kong Listing Rules are the same as the annual results previously announced by the Company and filed with the SEC, except for specific additional information required by the Hong Kong Listing Rules, together with a reconciliation of the Company's annual results from U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles to International Financial Reporting Standards.

By order of the Board

BeiGene, Ltd.

Mr. John V. Oyler

Chairman

Hong Kong, March 17, 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors of the Company comprises Mr. John V. Oyler as Chairman and Executive Director, Dr. Xiaodong Wang and Mr. Anthony C. Hooper as Non-executive Directors, and Mr. Timothy Chen, Mr. Donald W. Glazer, Mr. Michael Goller, Mr. Ranjeev Krishana, Mr. Thomas Malley, Dr. Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders, Mr. Jing-Shyh (Sam) Su and Mr. Qingqing Yi as Independent Non-executive Directors.