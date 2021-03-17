Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  BeiGene, Ltd.    BGNE

BEIGENE, LTD.

(BGNE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BeiGene : DATE OF AUDIT COMMITTEE MEETING

03/17/2021 | 09:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

BeiGene, Ltd.

ϵ᏶ग़ψϞࠢʮ̡

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 06160)

DATE OF AUDIT COMMITTEE MEETING

BeiGene, Ltd. (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the audit committee of the board of directors (the "Board") will be held on March 30, 2021 (Hong Kong Time) for the purposes of, inter alia, considering and approving the annual results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended December 31, 2020 and its publication in accordance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Listing Rules"). The Company previously announced its annual results for the year ended December 31, 2020 and filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on February 25, 2021 (U.S. Eastern Time). The annual results being published by the Company in accordance with the Hong Kong Listing Rules are the same as the annual results previously announced by the Company and filed with the SEC, except for specific additional information required by the Hong Kong Listing Rules, together with a reconciliation of the Company's annual results from U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles to International Financial Reporting Standards.

By order of the Board

BeiGene, Ltd.

Mr. John V. Oyler

Chairman

Hong Kong, March 17, 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors of the Company comprises Mr. John V. Oyler as Chairman and Executive Director, Dr. Xiaodong Wang and Mr. Anthony C. Hooper as Non-executive Directors, and Mr. Timothy Chen, Mr. Donald W. Glazer, Mr. Michael Goller, Mr. Ranjeev Krishana, Mr. Thomas Malley, Dr. Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders, Mr. Jing-Shyh (Sam) Su and Mr. Qingqing Yi as Independent Non-executive Directors.

Disclaimer

BeiGene Ltd. published this content on 17 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2021 10:29:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BEIGENE, LTD.
09:26aBEIGENE  : Date of audit committee meeting
PU
07:30a111 Joins Forces With BeiGene to Set up Oncology Management Platform in China
MT
03/16BEIGENE  : HSBC Adjusts BeiGene's Price Target to $385 from $296, Keeps Buy Rati..
MT
03/10BEIGENE  : Doses First Patient in Phase I Trial of Cancer Drug
MT
03/10BEIGENE  : Voluntary announcement - update regarding recent business development..
PU
03/10BEIGENE  : Announces Presentation of Clinical and Preclinical Data at the AACR A..
BU
03/10BEIGENE, LTD.  : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03/10SECTOR UPDATE : Health Care Stocks Climb Pre-Bell Wednesday
MT
03/10BEIGENE  : Initiates Phase 1 Clinical Trial for HPK1 Inhibitor BGB-15025
BU
03/08BEIGENE  : China Renaissance Initiates Coverage on BeiGene With Buy Rating
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 927 M - -
Net income 2021 -1 341 M - -
Net cash 2021 2 862 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -25,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 29 989 M 29 989 M -
EV / Sales 2021 29,3x
EV / Sales 2022 18,3x
Nbr of Employees 5 300
Free-Float 69,0%
Chart BEIGENE, LTD.
Duration : Period :
BeiGene, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEIGENE, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 346,39 $
Last Close Price 327,38 $
Spread / Highest target 55,5%
Spread / Average Target 5,81%
Spread / Lowest Target -51,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John V. Oyler Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Xiao Bin Wu President & General Manager-China Region
Howard Liang Chief Financial & Strategy Officer
Jane E. Huang Chief Medical Officer-Hematology
Yong Ben Chief Medical Officer-Immuno & Oncology Department
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BEIGENE, LTD.26.70%29 806
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.8.26%79 253
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-7.34%57 100
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS0.17%50 400
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-3.13%48 204
BIONTECH SE32.61%25 976
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ