    BGNE   US07725L1026

BEIGENE, LTD.

(BGNE)
BeiGene : Next Day Disclosure Return

05/12/2021 | 05:31am EDT
For Main Board listed issuers

Next Day Disclosure Return

(Equity issuer - changes in issued share capital and/or share buybacks)

Name of listed issuer: _BeiGene, Ltd. (incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited Liability)

Stock code: _06160

Date submitted: 11 May 2021

Section I must be completed by a listed issuer where there has been a change in its issued share capital which is discloseable pursuant to rule 13.25A of the Rules (the "Listing Rules") Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Exchange").

Section II must also be completed by a listed issuer where it has made a repurchase of shares which is discloseable under rule 10.06(4)(a).

Description of securities:

Ordinary Shares

I.

Issued shares as a %

Closing market

% discount/ premium

Issues of shares

of existing number of

Issue price per share

price per share of

No. of shares

of issue price to

issued shares before

the immediately

(Notes 6 and 7)

(Notes 1 and 7)

market price (Note 7)

relevant share issue

preceding business

(Notes 4, 6 and 7)

day

(Note 5)

Opening balance as at (Note 2)

1,193,267,701

30 April 2021

Issue of ordinary shares for exercise of share

US$0.01

options by a director on 10 May 2021

88,231

0.007

(equivalent to

HK$186.10

99.99% discount

approximately

HK$0.0777)

Share repurchases

N/A

N/A

Closing balance as at (Note 8)

1,193,355,932

10 May 2021

For Main Board listed issuers

We hereby confirm to the best knowledge, information and belief that, in relation to each issue of securities as set out in Section I, it has been duly authorized by the board of directors of the listed issuer and, insofar as applicable:

(Note 9)

  1. all money due to the listed issuer in respect of the issue of securities has been received by it;
  2. all pre-conditions for the listing imposed by the Listing Rules under "Qualifications of listing" have been fulfilled;
  3. all (if any) conditions contained in the formal letter granting listing of and permission to deal in the securities have been fulfilled;
  4. all the securities of each class are in all respects identical (Note 10);
  5. all documents required by the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance to be filed with the Registrar of Companies have been duly filed and that compliance has been made with other legal requirements;
  6. all the definitive documents of title have been delivered/are ready to be delivered/are being prepared and will be delivered in accordance with the terms of issue;
  7. completion has taken place of the purchase by the issuer of all property shown in the listing document to have purchased or agreed to be purchased by it and the purchase consideration for all such property has been duly satisfied; and
  8. the trust deed/deed poll relating to the debenture, loan stock, notes or bonds has been completed and executed, and particulars thereof, if so required by law, have been filed with the Registrar of Companies.

Notes to Section I:

  1. Where shares have been issued at more than one issue price per share, a weighted average issue price per share should be given.
  2. Please insert the closing balance date of the last Next Day Disclosure Return published pursuant to rule 13.25A or Monthly Return pursuant to rule 13.25B, whichever is the later.
  3. Please set out all changes in issued share capital requiring disclosure pursuant to rule 13.25A together with the relevant dates of issue. Each category will need to be disclosed individually with sufficient information to enable the user to identify the relevant category in the listed issuer's Monthly Return. For example, multiple issues of shares as a result of multiple exercises of share options under the same share option scheme or of multiple conversions under the same convertible note must be aggregated and disclosed as one category. However, if the issues resulted from exercises of share options under 2 share option schemes or conversions of 2 convertible notes, these must be disclosed as 2 separate categories.
  4. The percentage change in the number of issued shares of listed issuer is to be calculated by reference to the listed issuer's total number of shares in issue (excluding for such purpose any shares repurchased or redeemed but not yet cancelled) as it was immediately before the earliest relevant event which has not been disclosed in a Monthly Return or Next Day Disclosure Return.
  5. Where trading in the shares of the listed issuer has been suspended, "closing market price per share of the immediately preceding business day" should be construed as "closing market price per share of the business day on which the shares were last traded".

For Main Board listed issuers

  1. In the context of a repurchase of shares:
    • "issues of shares" should be construed as "repurchases of shares"; and
    • "issued shares as a % of existing number of shares before relevant share issue" should be construed as "repurchased shares as a % of existing number of shares before relevant share repurchase".
  3. In the context of a redemption of shares:
    • "issues of shares" should be construed as "redemptions of shares";
    • "issued shares as a % of existing number of shares before relevant share issue" should be construed as "redeemed shares as a % of existing number of shares before relevant share redemption"; and
    • "issue price per share" should be construed as "redemption price per share".
  5. The closing balance date is the date of the last relevant event being disclosed.
  6. The translations between United States dollar and Hong Kong dollar amounts at US$1= HK$7.77, being the exchange rate prevailing on 7 May 2021.

II.

  1. Purchase report

Trading

Number of

Method of purchase

Price per share or highest

securities

Lowest price paid $

Total paid $

date

(Note)

price paid $

purchased

Total

  1. Additional information for issuer whose primary listing is on the Exchange

1.

Number of such securities purchased on the Exchange in the year to date (since ordinary

(a)

resolution)

2.

% of number of shares in issue at time ordinary resolution passed acquired on the Exchange

%

since date of resolution

( (a) x 100 )

Number of shares in issue

We hereby confirm that the repurchases set out in A above which were made on the Exchange were made in accordance with the Listing Rules and that there have been no

material changes to the particulars contained in the Explanatory Statement datedwhich has been filed with the Exchange. We also confirm that any purchases set out in A above which were made on another stock exchange were made in accordance with the domestic rules applying to purchases made on that other exchange.

Note to Section II: Please state whether on the Exchange, on another stock exchange (stating the name of the exchange), by private arrangement or by general offer.

Submitted by: Scott A. Samuels

(Name)

Title: Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Assistant Secretary

(Director, Secretary or other duly authorised officer)

Disclaimer

BeiGene Ltd. published this content on 11 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2021 09:29:27 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
