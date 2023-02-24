Advanced search
    BGNE   US07725L1026

BEIGENE, LTD.

(BGNE)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-02-23 pm EST
223.26 USD   -1.69%
07:03aBeiGene Receives 10th Approval for PD-1 Inhibitor Tislelizumab in China
BU
02/23Nomura Adjusts BeiGene's Price Target to $286.19 From $281.78, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
02/23Nomura Adjusts BeiGene's Price Target to HK$172.81 From HK$170.15, Keeps at Buy
MT
BeiGene to Present at Cowen's 43rd Annual Healthcare Conference

02/24/2023 | 07:01am EST
BeiGene (NASDAQ: BGNE; HKEX: 06160; SSE: 688235), a global biotechnology company, today announced that the Company will participate in Cowen’s 43rd Annual Healthcare Conference on Monday, March 6th, 2023 with a fireside chat at 11:10 am ET.

Live webcasts of these events can be accessed from the investors section of BeiGene’s website at http://ir.beigene.com and archived replays will be available for 90 days following the events.

About BeiGene

BeiGene is a global biotechnology company that is developing and commercializing innovative and affordable oncology medicines to improve treatment outcomes and access for far more patients worldwide. With a broad portfolio, we are expediting development of our diverse pipeline of novel therapeutics through our internal capabilities and collaborations. We are committed to radically improving access to medicines for far more patients who need them. Our growing global team of more than 9,000 colleagues spans five continents, with administrative offices in Cambridge, U.S., & Basel, Switzerland & Beijing, China. To learn more about BeiGene, please visit www.beigene.com and follow us on Twitter at @BeiGeneGlobal.

Forward-Looking Statements

This fireside chat contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws, including statements regarding BeiGene's plans, commitments, aspirations and goals related to BeiGene’s medicines and drug candidates. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors which are discussed in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in BeiGene’s most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q or annual report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in BeiGene's subsequent filings with the SEC. All information in this fireside chat is as of the date presented, and BeiGene undertakes no duty to update such information unless required by law.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 420 M - -
Net income 2022 -1 823 M - -
Net cash 2022 3 385 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -13,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 23 249 M 23 249 M -
EV / Sales 2022 14,0x
EV / Sales 2023 9,72x
Nbr of Employees 9 000
Free-Float 97,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 223,26 $
Average target price 305,56 $
Spread / Average Target 36,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John V. Oyler Director
Xiao Bin Wu President & Chief Operating Officer
Julia Wang Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Lai Wang Global Head-Research & Development
Christiane Langer Senior Vice President-Global Medical Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BEIGENE, LTD.1.51%23 249
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.5.29%81 075
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS1.93%75 217
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.3.80%35 602
BIONTECH SE-10.54%32 659
GENMAB A/S-9.86%24 678