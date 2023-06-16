Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. BeiGene, Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BGNE   US07725L1026

BEIGENE, LTD.

(BGNE)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-06-16 pm EDT
200.21 USD   -0.41%
05:05pKirby McInerney LLP Continues Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against BeiGene, Ltd. (BGNE)
BU
09:28aBeiGene Highlights Significant BRUKINSA Data at the 17th International Conference on Malignant Lymphoma
AQ
09:01aInvestigation Reminder : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against BeiGene, Ltd. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Kirby McInerney LLP Continues Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against BeiGene, Ltd. (BGNE)

06/16/2023 | 05:05pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against BeiGene Ltd. (“BeiGene” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BGNE). The investigation concerns whether BeiGene and/or certain of its officers have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

BeiGene operates as a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company.

On June 15, 2023, Morningstar released an article entitled “BeiGene shares drop after AbbVie unit files patent infringement lawsuit over cancer drug.” The article stated, in pertinent part, “AbbVie’s (ABBV) Pharmacyclics unit filed a patent-infringement lawsuit against the biotech company. BeiGene’s manufacture and sale of Brukinsa for treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia and small lymphocytic lymphoma infringe on Pharmacyclics’ patent for Imbruvica, which treats the same conditions . . . . Brukinsa in January received U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia and small lymphocytic lymphoma.” On this news, the price of BeiGene shares declined by $7.08 per share, or approximately 3.40%, from $208.12 per share to close at $201.04 on June 15, 2023.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired BeiGene securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website: http://www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about BEIGENE, LTD.
05:05pKirby McInerney LLP Continues Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against BeiGene, Ltd...
BU
09:28aBeiGene Highlights Significant BRUKINSA Data at the 17th International Conference on Ma..
AQ
09:01aInvestigation Reminder : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against ..
BU
04:53aBeiGene to Present Data on Lymphoma Therapy in Switzerland Meet
MT
02:20aBeiGene Readies Against Pharmacyclics' Infringement Complaint on Blood Cancer Drug
MT
12:46aBeiGene Shares Rebound After Losses From Lawsuit News
DJ
06/15Investigation Alert : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Bei..
BU
06/15Bgne Investor News : ROSEN, TRUSTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages BeiGene, Ltd. Investors t..
BU
06/15Beigene, Ltd. : Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders, Amendments to Article..
AQ
06/15BeiGene to Vigorously Defend Patent Infringement Allegations by Pharmacyclics
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BEIGENE, LTD.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 220 M - -
Net income 2023 -1 312 M - -
Net cash 2023 2 436 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -20,7x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 21 054 M 21 054 M -
EV / Sales 2023 8,39x
EV / Sales 2024 6,84x
Nbr of Employees 9 400
Free-Float 89,7%
Chart BEIGENE, LTD.
Duration : Period :
BeiGene, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEIGENE, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 201,04 $
Average target price 316,38 $
Spread / Average Target 57,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John V. Oyler Director
Xiao Bin Wu President & Chief Operating Officer
Julia Wang Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Lai Wang Global Head-Research & Development
Christiane Langer Senior Vice President-Global Medical Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BEIGENE, LTD.-8.59%21 087
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INCORPORATED18.07%89 906
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.6.88%83 875
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-11.35%29 159
BIONTECH SE-24.78%27 232
GENMAB A/S-10.74%25 121
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer