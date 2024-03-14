March 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved BeiGene's drug to treat a type of esophageal cancer in patients who have previously received chemotherapy. (Reporting by Mariam Sunny in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)
BeiGene, Ltd.
Equities
BGNE
US07725L1026
Biotechnology & Medical Research
|
Real-time Estimate
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|166.9 USD
|-5.41%
|+2.85%
|-7.48%
|07:14pm
|US FDA approves BeiGene's esophageal cancer therapy
|RE
|10:36am
|BeiGene Sells Over 1 Million Underlying Shares Under Purchase Plan
|MT
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-7.51%
|18.43B
|+0.52%
|107B
|+8.64%
|104B
|-26.46%
|22.62B
|-11.78%
|22.33B
|+1.25%
|22.29B
|-3.02%
|20.58B
|+4.93%
|14.11B
|+8.82%
|12.36B
|+4.18%
|12.28B
- Stock
- Equities
- Stock BeiGene, Ltd. - Nasdaq
- News BeiGene, Ltd.
- US FDA approves BeiGene's esophageal cancer therapy