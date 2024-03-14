BeiGene, Ltd. is a global biotechnology company. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing oncology medicines to improve treatment outcomes and expand access for patients worldwide. The Company has discovered and developed three approved medicines including, BRUKINSA, a small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase (BTK) for the treatment of various blood cancers; tislelizumab, an anti-PD-1 antibody immunotherapy for the treatment of various solid tumor and blood cancers; and pamiparib, a selective small molecule inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2. It has obtained approvals to market BRUKINSA in the United States, China, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia. The Company has in licensed the rights to distribute 13 approved medicines for the China market. BRUKINSA is a second-generation small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase (BTK) designed to maximize BTK occupancy and minimize off-target binding effects.