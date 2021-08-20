Log in
    BEIA B   SE0011090547

BEIJER ALMA AB (PUBL)

(BEIA B)
Beijer Alma : Interim report January – June 2021

08/20/2021 | 01:44am EDT
20/08/2021 | Report | Stock Market Release Interim report January - June 2021 Continued strong demand and several new acquisitions Group

Demand remained strong in most customer segments and geographic regions during the second quarter and the summer. The high level of activity in the industry has put a strain on supply chains, both in terms of raw materials and components. The Group reported a very strong improvement in order bookings, sales and operating profit relative to the second quarter of last year, which was affected by the pandemic. Cash flow remained at a favorable level. Order bookings and sales increased also compared with the first quarter. Operating profit was negatively affected by the data intrusion at Habia, but was nonetheless the second highest in the Group's history.

Subsidiaries

For Lesjöfors, order bookings and sales remained at the previous quarter's record-breaking levels. Demand in the automotive aftermarket for the Chassis Springs business area was especially strong during the second quarter, which is also normally the peak season. High capacity utilization contributed to a high operating margin for Lesjöfors.

Habia Cable also experienced strong demand during the second quarter, with healthy order bookings. Operations were significantly affected by a data intrusion at the company in early April, which resulted in a loss of production and a negative product mix. Thanks to an extraordinary effort from management and employees to minimize the effect on customers, the systems could promptly go back online. Since then, production has been ramped up to meet demand and compensate for the production loss. This will continue during the autumn.

Demand in Beijer Tech's markets was stable on a high level, in Fluid Technology as well as Industrial Products. Lead times and purchase prices have increased in many product groups within industrial trading. The companies have managed to offset these through price increases, without significant impact on deliveries to customers. Two profitable companies were acquired early in the quarter, contributing to growth.

Acquisitions

The strategy to drive profitable growth through acquisitions is highly prioritized in the Group, which gratifyingly resulted in two acquisitions during the second quarter and two more thereafter. In April, Beijer Tech acquired Noxon within Fluid Technology and Novosystems within building automation. In July, an agreement was signed to acquire Källström Engineering Systems, a well-managed and profitable company in the field of filling solutions for the fast-growing battery industry. In the same month, Lesjöfors carried out its largest acquisition to date: the Alcomex Group, a leading and growing European manufacturer of door and industrial springs - an attractive platform for continued profitable growth.

If you have any questions, please contact:
Henrik Perbeck, President and CEO, Telephone +46 18 15 71 60, henrik.perbeck@beijeralma.se
Erika Ståhl, Chief Financial Officer, Telephone +46 18 15 71 60, erika.stahl@beijeralma.se

This information constitutes information that Beijer Alma AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Market Act.. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 07:30 a.m. on August 20, 2021.
Download the report

Disclaimer

Beijer Alma AB published this content on 20 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2021 05:43:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 4 701 M 534 M 534 M
Net income 2021 521 M 59,2 M 59,2 M
Net Debt 2021 759 M 86,2 M 86,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 24,6x
Yield 2021 1,96%
Capitalization 12 715 M 1 445 M 1 445 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,87x
EV / Sales 2022 2,65x
Nbr of Employees 2 685
Free-Float 72,2%
Managers and Directors
Henrik Perbeck President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Erika Ståhl Chief Financial Office
Karl Johan Anders Wall Chairman
Anders Gerhard Ullberg Independent Director
Ester Ingela Carina Andersson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BEIJER ALMA AB (PUBL)61.07%1 445
MISUMI GROUP INC.23.78%10 768
HITACHI METALS, LTD.35.50%8 282
TRELLEBORG AB (PUBL)16.11%6 583
SFS GROUP AG25.24%5 366
HARMONIC DRIVE SYSTEMS INC.-34.06%5 351