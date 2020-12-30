Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Beijer Electronics Group AB (publ)    BELE   SE0000671711

BEIJER ELECTRONICS GROUP AB (PUBL)

(BELE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Beijer Electronics : New IP20 and IP66 models available for our BFI H3 range of HVAC inverters

12/30/2020 | 11:57am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

We are happy to announce that new IP20 and IP66 models and product features are now available for the IP20 and IP66 models of our BFI H3 range of HVAC inverters.

BFI-H3 - IP 20 versions

  • All BFI-H3 IP20 drives now comes with high definition monochrome TFT display featuring a wide viewing angle, as standard
  • Multi-language support (Swedish, English, German, Italian, Spanish, French, Polish, Portuguese)
  • Built-in help button for language settings, brightness level and recall of further information e.g. alarm codes
  • Hand/Auto buttons are also available on IP20 drives

Previous BFI-H3 IP20 versions with LCD had the extension -SN in the type number. All IP20 drives now have the extension -MN meaning TFT display. All drives from size 4 and upwards already have TFT.

BFI-H3 IP20 power and voltage ratings

  • We have introduced a new physical size 6, which for 400V drives which adds 55-110 kW inverters to the range.
    The power ranges for BFI-H3 IP20 are now:
  • 1 x (200-240) VAC from 0,75 to 2,2 kW
  • 3 x (380-480) VAC from 0,75 to 110 kW and 200-250 kW
  • 3 x (200-240) VAC from 0,75 to 45 kW

Product update BFI-H3 - IP66 versions

  • UL approved for outdoor mounting
  • Introduction of optional sun/snow protection
  • Monochrome TFT display instead of OLED
  • Multi-language support (Swedish, English, German, Italian, Spanish, French, Polish, Portuguese)
  • Built-in help button for language settings, brightness level and recall of further information e.g. alarm codes
  • Main switch moved
  • Improved push buttons for programming
  • Twin RJ45 connectors for communication without need of splitter
  • Easy to wire due to the large accessible chamber and removable gland plate in metal
  • Disconnection of EMC filter by removing a screw
  • Price is equal or slightly decreased, up to 10% less for the smaller drives.

BFI-H3 IP66 features, power and voltage ratings

  • Full conformal coating of electronic boards, meet 3S3/3C3 according to IEC 60271-3-3
  • Meets standard for harmonic current according to IEC61000-3-12 without any options
  • New (380-480V) 15 kW drive is frame size 3, same as 7,5 and 11 kW
  • Introduction of frame size 4, (380-480V) for 18-22 kW drives
  • (380-480V) 5,5 kW is now frame size 2, one size smaller than before
  • IP55 (380-480V) 15-22 kW will still be available
  • All IP66 can be purchased with or without main switch
  • Input voltage 1 x (200-240) VAC from 0,75 to 2,2 kW
  • Input voltage 3 x (380-480) VAC from 0,75 to 22 kW
  • Input voltage 3 x (200-240) VAC from 0,75 to 11 kW

Learn more about the BFI H3 range of HVAC inverters here.

Click here and get an overview of all IP20 models of BFI H3 range of HVAC inverters.

Click here and get an overview of all IP20 models of BFI H3 range of HVAC inverters.

Disclaimer

Beijer Electronics Group AB published this content on 30 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2020 16:56:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about BEIJER ELECTRONICS GROUP AB (PUBL)
11:57aBEIJER ELECTRONICS : New IP20 and IP66 models available for our BFI H3 range of ..
PU
12/10BEIJER ELECTRONICS : introduces partner program UNITED
PU
11/30BEIJER ELECTRONICS : Get a head start with smart engineering
PU
11/23BEIJER ELECTRONICS : launches BCS Tool 3.30
PU
10/27INTERIM REPORT JANUARY-SEPTEMBER 202 :  Impact of Covid-19 continues, but signs ..
PU
10/27INTERIM REPORT JANUARY-SEPTEMBER 202 :  Impact of Covid-19 continues, but signs ..
AQ
10/26BEIJER ELECTRONICS : Invitation to presentation of nine-month interim report 202..
AQ
10/15BEIJER ELECTRONICS : Nomination Committee Appointed in Beijer Electronics Group ..
PU
10/15BEIJER ELECTRONICS : Nomination Committee Appointed in Beijer Electronics Group ..
AQ
10/02BEIJER ELECTRONICS : launches iX 2.40 SP5
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 1 559 M 190 M 190 M
Net income 2019 65,0 M 7,93 M 7,93 M
Net Debt 2019 587 M 71,7 M 71,7 M
P/E ratio 2019 31,2x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 1 149 M 140 M 140 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,93x
EV / Sales 2019 1,66x
Nbr of Employees 793
Free-Float 67,7%
Chart BEIJER ELECTRONICS GROUP AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Beijer Electronics Group AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEIJER ELECTRONICS GROUP AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 40,15 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Per Johan True Samuelson President & Chief Executive Officer
Bo Lennart Elisson Chairman
Joakim Laurén Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Ulrika Birgitta Hagdahl Independent Director
Johan Wester Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BEIJER ELECTRONICS GROUP AB (PUBL)-42.81%140
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.39.13%53 611
HP INC.17.03%31 016
GOERTEK INC.93.27%18 982
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.86.25%15 916
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC2.12%15 611
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ