Beijer Electronics : New IP20 and IP66 models available for our BFI H3 range of HVAC inverters
We are happy to announce that new IP20 and IP66 models and product features are now available for the IP20 and IP66 models of our BFI H3 range of HVAC inverters.
BFI-H3 - IP 20 versions
All BFI-H3 IP20 drives now comes with high definition monochrome TFT display featuring a wide viewing angle, as standard
Multi-language support (Swedish, English, German, Italian, Spanish, French, Polish, Portuguese)
Built-in help button for language settings, brightness level and recall of further information e.g. alarm codes
Hand/Auto buttons are also available on IP20 drives
Previous BFI-H3 IP20 versions with LCD had the extension -SN in the type number. All IP20 drives now have the extension -MN meaning TFT display. All drives from size 4 and upwards already have TFT.
BFI-H3 IP20 power and voltage ratings
We have introduced a new physical size 6, which for 400V drives which adds 55-110 kW inverters to the range.
The power ranges for BFI-H3 IP20 are now:
1 x (200-240) VAC from 0,75 to 2,2 kW
3 x (380-480) VAC from 0,75 to 110 kW and 200-250 kW
3 x (200-240) VAC from 0,75 to 45 kW
Product update BFI-H3 - IP66 versions
UL approved for outdoor mounting
Introduction of optional sun/snow protection
Monochrome TFT display instead of OLED
Multi-language support (Swedish, English, German, Italian, Spanish, French, Polish, Portuguese)
Built-in help button for language settings, brightness level and recall of further information e.g. alarm codes
Main switch moved
Improved push buttons for programming
Twin RJ45 connectors for communication without need of splitter
Easy to wire due to the large accessible chamber and removable gland plate in metal
Disconnection of EMC filter by removing a screw
Price is equal or slightly decreased, up to 10% less for the smaller drives.
BFI-H3 IP66 features, power and voltage ratings
Full conformal coating of electronic boards, meet 3S3/3C3 according to IEC 60271-3-3
Meets standard for harmonic current according to IEC61000-3-12 without any options
New (380-480V) 15 kW drive is frame size 3, same as 7,5 and 11 kW
Introduction of frame size 4, (380-480V) for 18-22 kW drives
(380-480V) 5,5 kW is now frame size 2, one size smaller than before
IP55 (380-480V) 15-22 kW will still be available
All IP66 can be purchased with or without main switch
Input voltage 1 x (200-240) VAC from 0,75 to 2,2 kW
Input voltage 3 x (380-480) VAC from 0,75 to 22 kW
Input voltage 3 x (200-240) VAC from 0,75 to 11 kW
Learn more about the BFI H3 range of HVAC inverters
.
here
Click
and get an overview of all IP20 models of BFI H3 range of HVAC inverters.
here
Click
and get an overview of all IP20 models of BFI H3 range of HVAC inverters.
here
