Beijer Electronics : celebrates 40 years in business

Celebrating 40 years at the forefront of technology
We are celebrating our 40-year anniversary with highlights of our journey to becoming a solution focused and knowledge-based company ready for the digital and data-driven business landscape. Thanks to all who helped form our history and future. We thank you for your trust throughout the years and look forward to what's next.
Click here to learn more, go to the 40 years celebration landing page »
