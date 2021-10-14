Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Beijer Electronics Group AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BELE   SE0000671711

BEIJER ELECTRONICS GROUP AB (PUBL)

(BELE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Beijer Electronics : celebrates 40 years in business

10/14/2021 | 03:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Celebrating 40 years at the forefront of technology

We are celebrating our 40-year anniversary with highlights of our journey to becoming a solution focused and knowledge-based company ready for the digital and data-driven business landscape. Thanks to all who helped form our history and future. We thank you for your trust throughout the years and look forward to what's next.

Click here to learn more, go to the 40 years celebration landing page »

Disclaimer

Beijer Electronics Group AB published this content on 14 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2021 07:41:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BEIJER ELECTRONICS GROUP AB (PUBL)
10/11BEIJER ELECTRONICS : Invitation to presentation of Interim report Jan―Sept 2021
PU
10/11BEIJER ELECTRONICS : Invitation to presentation of Interim report Jan-Sept 2021
AQ
09/27BEIJER ELECTRONICS : launches a range of new DIN-rail managed Ethernet switches
PU
09/27BEIJER ELECTRONICS : Nomination Committee Appointed in Beijer Electronics Group AB
AQ
09/23BEIJER ELECTRONICS : launches Connected user forum
PU
08/25BEIJER ELECTRONICS : Wins $6 Million Data Communications Technology Supply Contract in Ger..
MT
08/24BEIJER ELECTRONICS : business entity Westermo wins multi-million Euro contract
PU
08/24BEIJER ELECTRONICS : business entity Westermo wins multi-million Euro contract
AQ
08/24Beijer Electronics Group AB Business Entity Westermo Wins Multi-Million Euro Contract
CI
08/18BEIJER ELECTRONICS : Board of Directors has decided to sell own shares
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 608 M 185 M 185 M
Net income 2021 44,5 M 5,12 M 5,12 M
Net Debt 2021 600 M 69,0 M 69,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 39,4x
Yield 2021 0,49%
Capitalization 1 755 M 201 M 202 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,46x
EV / Sales 2022 1,22x
Nbr of Employees 779
Free-Float 65,7%
Chart BEIJER ELECTRONICS GROUP AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Beijer Electronics Group AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEIJER ELECTRONICS GROUP AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 61,00 SEK
Average target price 73,25 SEK
Spread / Average Target 20,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anna Belfrage Chief Executive Officer
Per Johan True Samuelson President & Chief Executive Officer
Joakim Laurén Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Bo Lennart Elisson Chairman
Ulrika Birgitta Hagdahl Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BEIJER ELECTRONICS GROUP AB (PUBL)49.88%201
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.41.47%79 327
HP INC.7.69%30 519
GOERTEK INC.7.80%20 847
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY24.22%19 254
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC28.01%17 981