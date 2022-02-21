Beijer Electronics : launches BCS Tool 3.34

We are proud to present the new BCS Tools version 3.34, the CODESYS-based software platform for IEC 61131-3 compliant project engineering of all controllers and PLCs in our product range.

Based on market leading CODESYS 3.5 software, the development platform combines classic programming of controller applications with the capabilities of professional software development for automation devices in the environment of IIOT and Industry 4.0.

New features in BCS Tools 3.34 include:

Added minimum required firmware check routine for X2, BoX2 and PIO targets.

Added new message box to notify user when a new version is available for download.

Added rules to allow adding only PLC compatible devices.

Added new command Create POUs from template.

Added new PIO targets: PIO GL-9973. PIO GL-9974. PIO GL-9975.

Added new wizard features: Combo box to categorize devices during project creation. Fieldbus wizard configuration (protocol + slave + amount of slaves). Added start and stop system events in project template.

MODBUS symbol: Fixed MODBUS Client/Server does not support ambiguous variables. Fixed bug that integrated IO tags don't work with Modbus. Fixed exception in the PLC when changing the size of the array mapped in MODBUS.

Project update: New user interface. Correct version displaying. Removed Project Environment window. Added LAN port name update for Ethernet and EtherCAT devices when upgrading projects created in previous versions to X2 HMIs. Fixed behavior that caused the project to break when updating without saving first. Fixed invalid version format error when updating X2 devices with Ethercat slaves.

Reduced CPU power consumption when logged in.

Fixes and updates:

Fixed window behavior not closing during code generation.

Fixed wizard behavior not correctly displaying Ethernet interface choices.

Fixed Modbus TCP Slave configuration tabs that were not displayed.

Fixed exception when lost connection to the PLC.

Fixed compilation error when using J1939 ECU device in projects with X2 modules.

Fixed Gateway conflict message with other Gateways already installed.

Fixed incorrect channel and description texts in integrated IO page.

Fixed keyboard shortcuts S and N for Write and Force dialogs in Portuguese language.

Fixed improper add of GVLs IoQualities and Modules_Diagnostic when opening project created on previous versions.

Fixed issue that allows Maintask interval greater than 100 ms in projects with Machine Profile.

Fixed missing .DLL that causes problems in Trace object of previous versions.

Removed the 'Enable retain and persistent variables in function blocks' checkbox from CPU parameters page.

Removed 'Scan for Devices' command for PROFIBUS devices.

Removed software license update window during startup.

Removed access to startup application settings.

BCS Tools in short:

Development, debugging, configuration, simulation and commissioning in one software.

Based on CODESYS 3.5 IEC 61131-3 programming with all editors (FBD, LD, IL, ST, SFC, CFC).

Available in four versions - Lite, Basic, Professional and Advanced.

BCS Tools includes numerous user-friendly functions for the programming and configuration of automation projects and contains fully integrated back-end functions, such as compilers, debuggers and variable trace. Using BCS Tools, an application can be developed, tested and commissioned without any additional tools.

One software. Endless possibilities.

Learn more about BCS Tools.

Click here to visit Smartstore, download BCS Tools 3.34 and try the software.