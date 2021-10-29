Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Beijer Electronics Group AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BELE   SE0000671711

BEIJER ELECTRONICS GROUP AB (PUBL)

(BELE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Product life cycle policies help you plan for current and future network installations

10/29/2021 | 09:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Our software and hardware products are designed for industrial applications with long term compatibility in mind. Learn about the product life cycle policies to help you plan and circumvent problems in current and future network installations.

Hardware life cycle management

Beijer Electronics divides the hardware product life cycle into the following phases: Active, Mature, Limited and Discontinued. Each product passes through these phases during its product life cycle.

Software life cycle policies

Beijer Electronics divides the software life cycle policies into the three following: Evergreen policy for software as a service (SaaS), one-year upgrade path policy for desktop software and a discontinued policy.

Learn more about our life cycle management here

Disclaimer

Beijer Electronics Group AB published this content on 29 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2021 13:30:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BEIJER ELECTRONICS GROUP AB (PUBL)
09:31aProduct life cycle policies help you plan for current and future network installations
PU
10/26INTERIM REPORT JANUARY-SEPTEMBER 202 :  Substantial earnings improvement driven by continu..
AQ
10/26Beijer Electronics Group AB Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Mon..
CI
10/20BEIJER ELECTRONICS : achieves RS certification for X2 HMIs
PU
10/14BEIJER ELECTRONICS : celebrates 40 years in business
PU
10/11BEIJER ELECTRONICS : Invitation to presentation of Interim report Jan―Sept 2021
PU
10/11BEIJER ELECTRONICS : Invitation to presentation of Interim report Jan-Sept 2021
AQ
09/27BEIJER ELECTRONICS : launches a range of new DIN-rail managed Ethernet switches
PU
09/27BEIJER ELECTRONICS : Nomination Committee Appointed in Beijer Electronics Group AB
AQ
09/23BEIJER ELECTRONICS : launches Connected user forum
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 608 M 189 M 189 M
Net income 2021 44,5 M 5,22 M 5,22 M
Net Debt 2021 600 M 70,4 M 70,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 50,6x
Yield 2021 0,38%
Capitalization 2 255 M 264 M 265 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,78x
EV / Sales 2022 1,49x
Nbr of Employees 803
Free-Float 65,7%
Chart BEIJER ELECTRONICS GROUP AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Beijer Electronics Group AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEIJER ELECTRONICS GROUP AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 78,40 SEK
Average target price 73,25 SEK
Spread / Average Target -6,57%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Per Johan True Samuelson President & Chief Executive Officer
Joakim Laurén Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Bo Lennart Elisson Chairman
Ulrika Birgitta Hagdahl Independent Director
Johan Wester Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BEIJER ELECTRONICS GROUP AB (PUBL)92.63%264
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.50.20%84 224
HP INC.23.83%34 230
GOERTEK INC.11.47%21 751
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC44.06%19 892
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY24.56%19 071