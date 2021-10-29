Product life cycle policies help you plan for current and future network installations

Our software and hardware products are designed for industrial applications with long term compatibility in mind. Learn about the product life cycle policies to help you plan and circumvent problems in current and future network installations.

Hardware life cycle management

Beijer Electronics divides the hardware product life cycle into the following phases: Active, Mature, Limited and Discontinued. Each product passes through these phases during its product life cycle.

Software life cycle policies

Beijer Electronics divides the software life cycle policies into the three following: Evergreen policy for software as a service (SaaS), one-year upgrade path policy for desktop software and a discontinued policy.

Learn more about our life cycle management here