    BEIJ B   SE0015949748

BEIJER REF AB (PUBL)

(BEIJ B)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 10/19 03:12:53 am
169.25 SEK   -5.34%
Beijer Ref : 211019 BeijerRef PPT Q3

10/19/2021 | 03:02am EDT
Beijer Ref AB

Q3 2021

Christopher Norbye - CEO Maria Rydén - CFO

1

Table of content

  1. Highlights
  2. Market update
  3. Financials
  4. Q&As

2

Highlights Q3and 9 M

Third quarter

  • Sales increase of 13,1% with good organic growth of 6,4%, Acq 7,0% and FX -0,3%.
  • Strong finish to the quarter -14% organic growth in September
  • Positive organic growth in all product segments, however limitation in especially OEM due to component shortages. Strong backlog position within OEM and HVAC
  • ROS-marginof 8,2% (8,9) due to challenges in supply chain, increased freight costs and one-off items - in total 30 mSEK
  • Good acquisition development and strong pipeline going forward

Nine-month period

  • Sales for the 9M period was up with 18.9% with an organic growth of 15.3%, Acq 6.2% and FX of -2.9%.
  • ROS-marginof 8.2% (7.3)
  • Concluded 8 acquisitions, 4 in Europe and 4 in APAC.

3

Update External

Copper prices +20% 2021

Shortage of containers, components and

increased freight prices

Global climate conference in UK

Still not over with the virus, lookdowns in

Serbia 137th country to ratify

- target increased ambitions

SE Asia

Kigali Amendment

4

Acquisitions Q3

amounts to 1,6 billion

Total acquired sales

wherof 850 mSEK will

impact 2021

  • Fenagy
  • Start up
  • Sales 30 mSEK
  • Break even
  • Consolidated from July 1, 2021
  • Break through orders
  • Inventor
  • Sales 700 mSEK
  • Good profitability
  • Take-overOct 2021
  • Armcor Air solutions
  • Sales 105 mSEK
  • Good profitability
  • Consolidated from 1 September, 2021
  • Froid & Clim Distribution (FCD)
  • Sales 20 mSEK
  • Good profitability
  • Consolidated from 1 August, 2021

5

Disclaimer

Beijer Ref AB published this content on 19 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2021 07:01:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
