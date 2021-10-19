Beijer Ref : 211019 BeijerRef PPT Q3

Beijer Ref AB
Q3 2021
Christopher Norbye - CEO Maria Rydén - CFO
Highlights
Market update
Financials
Q&As
Highlights Q3and 9 M
Third quarter
Sales increase of 13,1% with good organic growth of 6,4%, Acq 7,0% and FX -0,3%.
Strong finish to the quarter -14% organic growth in September
Positive organic growth in all product segments, however limitation in especially OEM due to component shortages. Strong backlog position within OEM and HVAC
ROS-marginof 8,2% (8,9) due to challenges in supply chain, increased freight costs and one-off items - in total 30 mSEK
Good acquisition development and strong pipeline going forward
Nine-month period
Sales for the 9M period was up with 18.9% with an organic growth of 15.3%, Acq 6.2% and FX of -2.9%.
ROS-marginof 8.2% (7.3)
Concluded 8 acquisitions, 4 in Europe and 4 in APAC.
Update External
Copper prices +20% 2021
Shortage of containers, components and
increased freight prices
Global climate conference in UK
Still not over with the virus, lookdowns in
Serbia 137th country to ratify
- target increased ambitions
SE Asia
Kigali Amendment
Acquisitions Q3
amounts to 1,6 billion
Total acquired sales
wherof 850 mSEK will
Fenagy
Start up
Sales 30 mSEK
Break even
Consolidated from July 1, 2021
Break through orders
Inventor
Sales 700 mSEK
Good profitability
Take-overOct 2021
Armcor Air solutions
Sales 105 mSEK
Good profitability
Consolidated from 1 September, 2021
Froid & Clim Distribution (FCD)
Sales 20 mSEK
Good profitability
Consolidated from 1 August, 2021
