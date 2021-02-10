Beijer Ref : Changes in Beijer Ref AB's Board due to EQT becoming new principal owner

Beijer Ref calls for an extraordinary general meeting regarding the election of a new board.

The Nomination Committee of Beijer Ref AB proposes the re-election of Board members Joen Magnusson, Peter Jessen Jürgensen and Frida Norrbom Sams. Bernt Ingman, Bill Striebe, Monica Gimre and Gregory Alcorn have all made their seats available and will resign as board members in connection with the extraordinary general meeting. Kate Swann, Albert Gustafsson and Per Bertland are proposed to be elected as new board members. The Board will consist of six Board members until next AGM in April 2021 and Kate Swann is proposed to be elected as Chairman of the Board.

Kate Swann has more than 30 years of experience in top management positions including serving as CEO of SSP Group and as CEO of WH Smith. Kate has been awarded the Chairman's Special Award from The Institute for Turnaround. Kate has been advisor to EQT since 2020 and is Chairperson of Parques Reunidos and IVC Evidensia. Albert Gustafsson is Head of Private Equity Sweden at EQT and is, inter alia, Partner at EQT and a board member of Eton, Bluestep and Iver. Per Bertland is since 2013 the President and CEO of Beijer Ref and has been with the company for 21 years. He has announced his intention to step down as CEO during 2021. Per is Chairman of the Board of Dendera Holding, Board member of Lindab AB and proposed as Chairman to Inwido AB (publ).

The Chairman Bernt Ingman leaves the Board after having been part of the Board since 15 years and act as Chairman since 2013. Tommi Saukkoriipi, Chairman of the Nomination Committee, comments, and thanks the outgoing Chairman:

'From the Nomination Committee, I would like to express our gratitude to Bernt Ingman for his significant contribution during his 15 years on Beijer Ref's Board, and his leadership during his last seven years as Chairman.'

The Election Committee ahead of the Extraordinary General Meeting consists of: Tommi Saukkoriipi, Chairman (SEB Investment Management), Patrica Hedelius (AMF pension), Joen Magnusson (own and related holding, member of the Beijer Ref Board), Bernt Ingman (Chairman of Beijer Ref) and Albert Gustafsson (EQT).

Malmö, 4 February 2021

Beijer Ref AB (publ)

For more information, please contact:

Per Bertland, CEO

Telephone +46 40-35 89 00

Email pbd@beijerref.com

Maria Rydén, CFO

Telephone +46 40-35 89 00

Email mrn@beijerref.com

BEIJER REF AB is a technology-oriented trading Group which, through added-value products, offers its customers competitive solutions within refrigeration and climate control. Beijer Ref is one of the largest refrigeration wholesalers in the world, and is represented in 37 countries in Europe, Africa, Asia and Oceania.

