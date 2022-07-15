Beijer Ref : Welcome to our audiocast and teleconference concerning the Q2 report 2022

Beijer Ref invites investors, analysts and the media to attend a web meeting at which CEO Christopher Norbye and CFO Ulf Berghult present the interim report for the second quarter of 2022. The presentation will be held in English and lasts for about 20 minutes. The meeting is on 15 July at 10.00 CET. Below you will find link to the web meeting, dial in number and pin code.

Audiocast with teleconference

Webcast: https://financialhearings.com/event/43426

Teleconference: Dial in number:

SE: +46 8 505 163 86

US: +1 412 317 6300

UK: +44 20 319 84884

Note that you must use the following pin code in order to participate: 8993122#

A presentation will be available on the company's website from 08.40 CET on 15 July.

Management presentation Q2 2022