    BEIJ B   SE0015949748

BEIJER REF AB (PUBL)

(BEIJ B)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:20 2022-07-15 am EDT
154.75 SEK   +1.68%
02:54aBEIJER REF : Welcome to our audiocast and teleconference concerning the Q2 report 2022
PU
02:44aBEIJER REF : Reg AB Financial Report
PU
02:31aContinued strong sales growth
AQ
Beijer Ref : Welcome to our audiocast and teleconference concerning the Q2 report 2022

07/15/2022 | 02:54am EDT
Beijer Ref invites investors, analysts and the media to attend a web meeting at which CEO Christopher Norbye and CFO Ulf Berghult present the interim report for the second quarter of 2022. The presentation will be held in English and lasts for about 20 minutes. The meeting is on 15 July at 10.00 CET. Below you will find link to the web meeting, dial in number and pin code.

Audiocast with teleconference

Webcast: https://financialhearings.com/event/43426

Teleconference: Dial in number:
SE: +46 8 505 163 86
US: +1 412 317 6300
UK: +44 20 319 84884

Note that you must use the following pin code in order to participate: 8993122#

A presentation will be available on the company's website from 08.40 CET on 15 July.

Management presentation Q2 2022

Disclaimer

Beijer Ref AB published this content on 15 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2022 06:53:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 20 735 M 1 957 M 1 957 M
Net income 2022 1 334 M 126 M 126 M
Net Debt 2022 4 336 M 409 M 409 M
P/E ratio 2022 43,7x
Yield 2022 0,82%
Capitalization 57 907 M 5 466 M 5 466 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,00x
EV / Sales 2023 2,75x
Nbr of Employees 4 354
Free-Float 90,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 152,20 SEK
Average target price 200,33 SEK
Spread / Average Target 31,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher Norbye President & Chief Executive Officer
Ulf Lennart Berghult Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kathryn Elizabeth Swann Non-Executive Chairman
Johan Bern Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Simon Andrej Karlin Co-Chief Operating Officer & EVP-ARW Division
