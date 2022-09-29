Beijer Ref : Welcome to our audiocast and teleconference concerning the Q3 report 2022

Beijer Ref invites investors, analysts and the media to attend a web meeting at which CEO Christopher Norbye and CFO Ulf Berghult present the interim report for the third quarter of 2022. The presentation will be held in English and lasts for about 20 minutes. The meeting is on 20 October at 10.00 CET.
Below you will find link to the web meeting, dial in number and pin code.
Audiocast with teleconference
Webcast: https://financialhearings.com/event/43427
Teleconference: Dial in number:
SE: +46 8 505 583 52
UK: +44 333 300 92 69
US: +1 646 722 49 02
Note that you must use the following pin code in order to participate: 26957375#
A presentation will be available on the company's website from 08.40 CET on 20 October.
Beijer Ref AB published this content on 29 September 2022