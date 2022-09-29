Advanced search
    SE0015949748

BEIJER REF AB (PUBL)

(BEIJ B)
2022-09-29
130.30 SEK   -2.83%
Beijer Ref : Welcome to our audiocast and teleconference concerning the Q3 report 2022

09/29/2022
Beijer Ref invites investors, analysts and the media to attend a web meeting at which CEO Christopher Norbye and CFO Ulf Berghult present the interim report for the third quarter of 2022. The presentation will be held in English and lasts for about 20 minutes. The meeting is on 20 October at 10.00 CET.

Below you will find link to the web meeting, dial in number and pin code.

Audiocast with teleconference

Webcast: https://financialhearings.com/event/43427

Teleconference: Dial in number:
SE: +46 8 505 583 52
UK: +44 333 300 92 69
US: +1 646 722 49 02

Note that you must use the following pin code in order to participate: 26957375#

A presentation will be available on the company's website from 08.40 CET on 20 October.

Disclaimer

Beijer Ref AB published this content on 29 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2022 11:23:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
