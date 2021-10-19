Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Beijer Ref AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BEIJ B   SE0015949748

BEIJER REF AB (PUBL)

(BEIJ B)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 10/19 03:13:01 am
169.3 SEK   -5.31%
03:02aBEIJER REF : Welcome to our audiocast and teleconference concerning the Q3 report
PU
03:02aBEIJER REF : 211019 BeijerRef PPT Q3
PU
02:42aBEIJER REF : Reg AB Financial Report
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Beijer Ref : Welcome to our audiocast and teleconference concerning the Q3 report

10/19/2021 | 03:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Beijer Ref invites investors, analysts and the media to attend a web meeting at which CEO Christopher Norbye and CFO Maria Rydén present the interim report for the third quarter of 2021. The presentation will be held in English and lasts for about 20 minutes. The meeting is on 19 October at 10.00 CET.

Audiocast with teleconference

Webcast: https://financialhearings.com/event/13650

Teleconference:

Dial-in number SE: +46 8 505 583 51 UK: +44 33 330 092 62 US: +1 646 722 4904

A presentation will be available on the company's website from 08.40 CET on 19 October.

211019 BeijerRef PPT Q3

Disclaimer

Beijer Ref AB published this content on 19 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2021 07:01:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BEIJER REF AB (PUBL)
03:02aBEIJER REF : Welcome to our audiocast and teleconference concerning the Q3 report
PU
03:02aBEIJER REF : 211019 BeijerRef PPT Q3
PU
02:42aBEIJER REF : Reg AB Financial Report
PU
02:31aBEIJER REF AB : Q3-2021
AQ
10/13BEIJER REF : Closes Acquisition of Air Conditioning Company Inventor
MT
10/13BEIJER REF : completes acquisition of Inventor
AQ
10/12BEIJER REF AB (OM : BEIJ B) completed the acquisition of 80% stake in Inventor A.G. Electr..
CI
10/05ELECTION COMMITTEE APPOINTED FOR BEI : s Annual General Meeting 2022
AQ
09/20BEIJER REF : Welcome to our audiocast and teleconference concerning the Q3 report
PU
09/20BEIJER REF AB(OM : BEIJ B) added to FTSE All-World Index
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 16 781 M 1 944 M 1 944 M
Net income 2021 1 008 M 117 M 117 M
Net Debt 2021 3 405 M 394 M 394 M
P/E ratio 2021 68,1x
Yield 2021 0,62%
Capitalization 68 028 M 7 849 M 7 880 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,26x
EV / Sales 2022 3,79x
Nbr of Employees 4 068
Free-Float 91,7%
Chart BEIJER REF AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Beijer Ref AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEIJER REF AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 178,80 SEK
Average target price 185,00 SEK
Spread / Average Target 3,47%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher Norbye President & Chief Executive Officer
Maria Rydén Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kathryn Elizabeth Swann Non-Executive Chairman
Johan Bern Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Simon Andrej Karlin Co-Chief Operating Officer & EVP-ARW Division
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BEIJER REF AB (PUBL)42.51%7 849
REXEL40.36%6 368
WESCO INTERNATIONAL, INC.58.99%6 287
SENSHU ELECTRIC CO.,LTD.48.50%374
TAKEBISHI CORPORATION-5.18%203
ELEKTROIMPORTØREN AS27.73%187